Pinnacle Hires San Diego Torrey Hills Capital for Investor Relations and Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, February 04, 2026 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a one-year contract, effective February 1, 2026, with San Diego Torrey Hills Capital ("SDTHC") to provide investor relations services for the Company.  Under the terms of the agreement, Pinnacle will pay SDTHC US$2,000 per month and issue a one-time grant of 300,000 three-year incentive stock options ("Options") in the share capital of the Company.  The Options granted pursuant to the agreement shall vest as follows: (i) 25% on the three-month anniversary of the date of grant; (ii) 25% on the six-month anniversary of the date of grant; (iii) 25% on the nine-month anniversary of the date of grant; and (iv) 25% on the twelve-month anniversary of the date of grant.  The Options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company is also granting, subject to TSXV approval, 2,170,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company.  These Options will be valid for three years and will vest immediately.  All Options granted herein shall have an exercise price of $0.20.

About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Pinnacle is focused on the development of precious metals projects in the Americas.  The high-grade Potrero gold-silver project in Mexico's Sierra Madre Belt hosts an underexplored low-sulphidation epithermal vein system and provides the potential for near-term production. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the Company owns a 100% interest in the past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine and the adjacent North Birch Project with an eight-kilometre-long target horizon.  With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long-term, sustainable value for shareholders.

