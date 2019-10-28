Talisman Mining to Start RC Drilling Program at Lachlan

Talisman Mining announced that an RC drilling program is set to start at its Lachlan copper-gold project in NSW.









Talisman Mining (ASX:TLM) announced that an RC drilling program is set to start across five high priority gold-in soil anomalies identified from recent reconnaissance work across the Southern region of the Lachlan copper-gold project in NSW.

As stated in the press release:

This RC program is the first drill testing of geochemical anomalies identified from a regional sampling campaign earlier in the 2019 calendar year. It is the next step in Talisman’s systematic geological approach of effectively identifying and testing a pipeline of high-potential exploration opportunities at the Lachlan Project where there is potential for the discovery of multiple styles of mineralisation. MJ Drilling has been appointed as drill contractor and has mobilised a drill rig to site with RC drilling set to commence by the end of October 2019.

