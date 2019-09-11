Sire Bioscience: A House of Brands for the Canadian Cannabis and Hemp Market

Sire Bioscience Inc. (CSE:SIRE,OTC:BLLXF,FWB:BR1B) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Cannabis channel.









Sire Bioscience Inc. (CSE:SIRE,OTC:BLLXF,FWB:BR1B) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.

Sire Bioscience is dedicated to becoming a vertically-integrated, leading house of brands by creating a premium and customizable experience for every cannabis consumer in Canada. The company plans to do this through its flexible business model and highly-experienced management team. The company also intends to leverage its consumer packaged goods (CPG) experience and partnerships with leaders in the industry to develop a recognizable master brand.

Sire Bioscience’s master brand is expected to contain a variety of brand extensions for edibles, infused beverages and pets, among others. The company wants its brands to fulfill the needs and wants of consumers in any given moment while appealing to a broad demographic across various age groups. Each brand extension is expected to deliver a different cannabis function or experience and offer premium-quality products. Sire Bioscience’s approach to brand development allows the company to roll out the core brand messaging more quickly, build brand equity and create a more memorable brand.

Sire Bioscience’s company highlights include the following:

Sire Bioscience has filed for 15 trademarks for the company’s ingredient combinations.

The company’s cutting-edge farming operations use less water, provide more predictable outcomes and allow for maximum growth, driving profitability.

The company owns 50 acres of land in Leamington, Ontario, an area known as the “sun parlor of Canada.”

The property contains 14,400-square-feet of indoor grow space, 137,088-square feet of greenhouses and 1.74-million-square feet of outdoor growing space.

Sire Bioscience has partnerships in place with InHuis Contrived Inc., 3 Sixty Secure Corp., Eurofins Scientific, Amico Corporation and AgraFlora Organics.

A highly-experienced and versatile leadership team leads Sire Bioscience with over 25 years of marketing and CPG expertise.

Management holds 30 percent of the company’s shares.

