Resource Big News Roundup: 96 Percent Copper Recovery in Column Bioleach Amenability Tests, White Gold Corp. Makes New High-Grade Gold Discovery, Angkor Reports Results From Banlung Drill Program

In case you missed it, here is this week's resource big news roundup.









U.S. Stock index futures closed strongly this week during a shortened trading session, finalizing an impressive month for the stock market. On Wall Street, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) fell 5.62 points to 3,148.01. Despite the slight dip on Friday, the S&P500 remains up more than six percent since June. November is on pace to be the best month for the S&P500 since June’s major gains. Analysts remain focused on Black Friday sales across the United States as retail giants compete for sales on the busiest shopping day of the year in the country. Major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Macy’s are expected to lead the way this year.

In Canada, the recent release of the country’s gross domestic product data sent the market trading down slightly with the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) opening Friday at 532.80. Seven of the Toronto subgroups gained ground this week, including consumer staples which rose 0.4 percent while communications and consumer discretionaries each rose 0.3 percent.

The price of gold rose slightly this week, gaining two dollars to hit US$1,462.80 per ounce.

