Quality of Rhyolite Ridge Lithium Carbonate Confirmed

Ioneer (ASX:INR) announced receipt of analyses confirming that the lithium carbonate produced at its Rhyolite Ridge pilot plant will meet or exceed the specifications required by customers.

As quoted in the press release:

“The Pilot Plant has enabled us to produce high quality lithium carbonate and boric acid using a full simulation of the commercial flowsheet,” Managing Director of ioneer Bernard Rowe said.

