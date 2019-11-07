PNX Metals Publishes Results of Metallurgical Testing at Fountain Head

PNX Metals announced results of initial metallurgical testing of gold ore samples from its 100 percent owned Fountain Head gold project.









PNX Metals (ASX:PNX) announced results of initial metallurgical testing of gold ore samples from its 100 percent owned Fountain Head gold project. The testwork was designed to assess gold recoveries and regent consumption via standard atmospheric cyanide leaching of gold mineralisation.

As quoted in the press release:

“The results from this metallurgical testwork are very pleasing in terms of the studies we are currently running to determine the viability of a heap leach starter operation at Fountain Head. Should further work be conclusive, a heap leach operation could provide a low-cost option for developing and monetising the gold resources at Fountain Head, providing valuable cashflow to fund the development of the broader Hayes Creek project.”

