SAMPLING RETURNS 16.2 GT and 15.1 GT GOLD IN OUTCROP Power Nickel Inc. is pleased to report assay results from its summer 2021 Golden Ivan Property exploration. The highly successful 2021 prospecting and geologic mapping program has resulted in the discovery of two new high-grade gold zones yielding 16.2 grams-per-tonne gold and 15.1 gt Au in outcrop The 2021 Golden Ivan Property campaign completed during July and ...

PNPN:CA