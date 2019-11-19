Platina Resources Starts Drilling at Blue Moon Project

Platina Resources has started drilling at its Blue Moon project in the United States, a high-grade, zinc-copper rich massive sulphide with gold and silver precious metal credits.









As quoted in the press release:

“The Blue Moon project provides shareholders with exposure to another excing investment opportunity at an early-stage which will generate significant news flow as it advances through exploraon, feasibility, perming and

into development,” Managing Director Corey Nolan said. “It has an exisng resource of zinc-copper-gold plus significant exploraon upside within the main idenfied lenses, and further along strike where coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies have highlighted potenal

targets.”

