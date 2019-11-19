Australia

Platina Resources Starts Drilling at Blue Moon Project

November 19th, 2019

Platina Resources has started drilling at its Blue Moon project in the United States, a high-grade, zinc-copper rich massive sulphide with gold and silver precious metal credits.

As quoted in the press release:

“The Blue Moon project provides shareholders with exposure to another excing investment opportunity at an early-stage which will generate significant news flow as it advances through exploraon, feasibility, perming and
into development,” Managing Director Corey Nolan said.

“It has an exisng resource of zinc-copper-gold plus significant exploraon upside within the main idenfied lenses, and further along strike where coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies have highlighted potenal
targets.”

Click here for the full text release

