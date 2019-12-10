Perseus Mining Signs Yaoure Mining Convention

Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) advised that at a ceremony held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Monday 9 December, a Mining Convention was executed by representatives of the State of Côte d’Ivoire and Perseus’s Ivorian subsidiary, Perseus Mining Yaouré SA. This Convention provides a guarantee of fiscal stability and sets out a range of other rights and obligations that will apply to Perseus during the life of Perseus’s Yaouré gold mine located in central Côte d’Ivoire.

As quoted in the press release:

Perseus’s Managing Director and CEO Jeff Quartermaine said: “The signing of the Yaouré Mining Convention is a major milestone on the path to bringing the Yaouré gold mine into production. With the document now signed, we can move forward with confidence in the knowledge that the fiscal laws on which our decision to develop the mine was based, will not change during the life of the mine.

“At this stage, an open pit mine with an expected mine life of 8.5 years has been defined at Yaouré, however, it is considered likely that the life of the mine will be extended well beyond this limit as the very considerable mineral potential of the tenements on which the mine is located, is progressively unlocked. In this regard, work has begun on delineating Mineral Resources that can be mined using underground mining techniques and at this stage the results of this work are encouraging.

“Yaouré will be Perseus’s third gold mine and our second gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire. When Yaouré is fully operational, Perseus will be producing in excess of 500,000 ounces of gold per year. The average all-in site cost of producing gold at Yaouré over the first 5 years of the mine is forecast to be US$734 per ounce, meaning that if gold prices are maintained at current levels, then very strong cashflows will be generated and available for funding benefits for our stakeholders.”