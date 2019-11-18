Australia

Musgrave Minerals Starts Drilling at Lake Austin North, Cue Project

November 18th, 2019

Musgrave Minerals has started drilling at the company’s flagship Cue project in Western Australia’s Murchison district.

Musgrave Minerals (ASX:MGV) announced that drilling has commenced as part of the recently signed Evolution Mining Earn-in and Exploration Joint Venture at the company’s flagship Cue project in Western Australia’s Murchison district.

As quoted in the press release:

Musgrave Managing Director Rob Waugh said: “It’s a great result to be drilling these new targets at Lake Austin North so soon after signing the joint venture with Evolution. Evolution has a strong commitment to the project which is illustrated by an initial JV budget of $2 million for the remainder of the 2019-20 financial year. The rapid progress to this point is a strong endorsement of Evolution’s commitment to the project and to making new discoveries.”

Click here for the full text release

