Musgrave Minerals Starts Drilling at Lake Austin North, Cue Project

Musgrave Minerals has started drilling at the company’s flagship Cue project in Western Australia’s Murchison district.









Musgrave Minerals (ASX:MGV) announced that drilling has commenced as part of the recently signed Evolution Mining Earn-in and Exploration Joint Venture at the company’s flagship Cue project in Western Australia’s Murchison district.

As quoted in the press release:

Musgrave Managing Director Rob Waugh said: “It’s a great result to be drilling these new targets at Lake Austin North so soon after signing the joint venture with Evolution. Evolution has a strong commitment to the project which is illustrated by an initial JV budget of $2 million for the remainder of the 2019-20 financial year. The rapid progress to this point is a strong endorsement of Evolution’s commitment to the project and to making new discoveries.”

