Mincor Resources Receives Key Approval for Cassini

Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR) announced that all key Western Australian State Government approvals have been received for its Cassini nickel project at Kambalda.

Mincor’s Managing Director, David Southam, said rapid and efficient completion of the regulatory approvals process for the greenfields Cassini Project was an outstanding result for the Company’s nickel restart strategy.

“Firstly, I would like to acknowledge the State Government Departments and the Minister for Mines and Petroleum, Mr Bill Johnston, for their practicality and efficiency in dealing with our main approvals for Cassini. This is a great example of the benefits of operating in a Tier-1 jurisdiction such as Kambalda with a supportive regulatory regime. “The receipt of these approvals caps off a brilliant year for Mincor – during which we secured a commercially attractive nickel offtake and processing agreement with BHP, purchased the Long Nickel Operations from Independence Group, substantially increased the Cassini Mineral Resource and attracted significant institutional investor support to Mincor. “Following our recent $30 million capital raising, we are now at an advanced stage of awarding a key contract for site clearing and the development of the box-cut at Cassini. The Definitive Feasibility Study for the integrated nickel restart plan also remains on track for the March quarter 2020.”

