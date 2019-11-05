Australia

Liontown Reports Results from Drilling Program at Kathleen Valley

- November 5th, 2019

Liontown Resources reported further results from the ongoing resource expansion drilling program at its Kathleen Valley project. 

Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) reported further results from the ongoing resource expansion drilling program at its 100 percent owned Kathleen Valley lithium-tantalum project in Western Australia. 

As quoted in the press release:

“The latest drilling has extended the high-grade mineralisation along strike to the north-west while also confirming the down-dip continuity of the thick feeder we encountered in drilling earlier this year,” Managing Director David Richards said.

Click here for the full text release

