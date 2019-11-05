Liontown Reports Results from Drilling Program at Kathleen Valley
Priscila Barrera - November 5th, 2019
Liontown Resources reported further results from the ongoing resource expansion drilling program at its Kathleen Valley project.
Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) reported further results from the ongoing resource expansion drilling program at its 100 percent owned Kathleen Valley lithium-tantalum project in Western Australia.
As quoted in the press release:
“The latest drilling has extended the high-grade mineralisation along strike to the north-west while also confirming the down-dip continuity of the thick feeder we encountered in drilling earlier this year,” Managing Director David Richards said.
