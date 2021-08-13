Lake Resources: High Purity Lithium Using Direct Extraction in the Lithium Triangle

Lake Resources (ASX:LKE,OTCQB:LLKKF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Lake Resources (ASX:LKE,OTCQB:LLKKF) produces high-purity sustainable lithium at a low-cost from its three wholly-owned lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects lie within one of the largest wholly-owned land packages amongst the largest players within the Lithium Triangle, which is home to 40 percent of the world’s lithium supply.

Lake Resources is primarily advancing its wholly owned Kachi lithium project which is approximately 100 kilometers south of FMC Lithium’s (NYSE:LTHM) Hombre Muerto lithium brine production site. The property hosts a 2018 mineral resource estimate of 4.4 million tonnes of contained lithium carbonate equivalent. The report outlines an indicated resource of 1 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent and an inferred resource of 3.4 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent.

Lake Resources’ Company Highlights

Three wholly-owned projects in stable mining jurisdictions in Argentina.

Projects are near major lithium brine properties operated by Livent (FMC Lithium), Lithium Americas, SQM, Ganfeng Lithium and Orocobre / Advantage Lithium.

Kachi property has a mineral resource estimate of 4.4 million tonnes of contained lithium carbonate equivalent.

May 2020 PFS on Kachi projects 25,500 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate at US$4,178 per tonne for a total cost of US$544 million — click here for the webinar recording

SD Capital Advisory Limited has been retained to secure up to US$25 million to finance Kachi’s development.

In talks with downstream battery partners for the development of Kachi.

Partnership in place with Lilac Solutions for direct brine extraction pilot plant.

Working with Hazen Research to produce large samples of its battery-quality lithium carbonate

Development laboratory Novonix Battery Technology Solutions appointed to produce lithium-ion battery test cells using Lake Resources’ lithium carbonate

Cauchari and Olaroz are thought to be extensions of neighboring resources.

Drilling at Cauchari proved same brines, similar grades as lithium Americas Cauchari.

Lake Resources is the only junior with proven lithium brines in Cauchari area.

Values of up to 540 mg/L lithium have been intersected at Cauchari to date.