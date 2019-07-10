Hemptown: A Major Hemp Producer in the US

Hemptown Organics has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.









Hemptown Organics is a hemp company producing crops with some of the highest cannabinoid rates in the US. Following a successful first harvest, Hemptown is scaling its operations to meet the coming demands of the hemp and CBD market. Hemptown is also preparing a new crop that it considers to be the future of cannabis: cannabigerol (CBG). CBG is high in cannabinoids and has numerous benefits, including antifungal and antimicrobial properties.

Hemptown has also acquired premium cannabis genetics capable of returning between 12 to 15 percent full-spectrum CBD, among other cannabinoids. The company intends to grow 500 acres of high-CBG crops in 2019, which would make Hemptown one of the largest CBG producers in North America. The company utilizes proven farming methods, including proprietary combine harvesting technology and state-of-the-art drying facilities that are capable of producing quality yields to regulatory standards.

Hemptown’s company highlights include the following:

Hemptown is a multistate operator with distributed production across Oregon, Colorado and Kentucky.

The hemp market could generate over $20 billion in CBD sales in the US by 2024.

To position the company for growth, Hemptown is focusing on developing CBG products, which may have cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications.

The company has dried and stored up to 110,000 pounds of hemp and expects to reach three million pounds of hemp in 2019.

Hemptown expects to generate over US$100 million in revenue in 2019.

The company’s hemp products meet US Hemp Authority standards.

Hemptown currently has over 1,500 acres of cultivation space across three states as well as a 40,000-square-foot extraction facility in Oregon.

The company has a diversified product line that has average margins between 76 percent to 88 percent.

Hemptown is a founding board member of the California Hemp Council.

Management notably holds 50 percent of the company shares.

