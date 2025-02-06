Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Badge
Hempalta
Pioneering the next generation of carbon credits
Agriculture Investing

Hempalta Shifts Focus to Hemp-based Carbon Credit Market

Agriculture Investing
Hempalta Shifts Focus to Hemp-based Carbon Credit Marketplay icon

"We're already operating in 11 different countries, monitoring farms, and we have a very unique offering that nobody else in the world, at least to the best of our knowledge, is doing with industrial hemp," said Darren Bondar, president and CEO of Hempalta.

Calgary-based Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP) announced a strategic shift to prioritize nature-based carbon credit solutions, citing the scalability and global impact of industrial hemp as key drivers of the decision.

In an interview the Investing News Network, President and CEO Darren Bondar emphasized that the move aligns with the company's long-term goal of maximizing returns for investors, while contributing to global carbon sequestration efforts.

"We just realized that the carbon credit opportunity was the best spot for us, as we can have an impact globally by monitoring farms in various countries," he stated. "We're already operating in 11 different countries, monitoring farms, and we have a very unique offering that nobody else in the world, at least to the best of our knowledge, is doing with industrial hemp."

The voluntary carbon credit market is expected to expand significantly as nations work toward net-zero emissions. Hempalta is positioning itself as a credible and scalable player through proprietary technology, utilizing satellite imaging and flux towers to accurately measure, report and verify carbon sequestration.

According to Bondar, industrial hemp is among the most effective crops for capturing carbon, with an acre capable of sequestering 4 to 5 tons of carbon, far surpassing the absorption rate of trees, which require decades to reach maturity.

While regulatory challenges for hemp production vary by country, Bondar noted that increasing global acceptance of industrial hemp is easing barriers to adoption.

“The biggest scrutiny that we face is just ensuring that the efficacy of our credits and the quality of our credits meet the demands and the requirements of the voluntary carbon market buyers,” he said.

Hempalta also announced a proposed non-brokered private placement to raise working capital. The proceeds will be allocated toward enhancing operational efficiency, advancing blockchain integration and improving marketing efforts to support both farmers and shareholders, Bondar said.

Watch the full interview with Darren Bondar, president and CEO of Hempalta, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Hempalta in order to help investors learn more about the company. Hempalta is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Hempalta and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

