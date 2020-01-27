Australia

ECR Minerals Provides Update for Windidda Nickel-Copper Project

ECR Minerals (LSE:ECR) provided a positive update for its Windidda nickel-copper project in Western Australia, which is held by ECR’s wholly owned Australian subsidiary Mercator Gold Australia Pty Ltd.

Highlights are as follows:

  • ECR’s 100 percent-owned Australian subsidiary MGA has been granted four exploration licences in the north-eastern Yilgarn region of Western Australia.
  • The licences form part of the Windidda project, which is now considered to be potentially prospective for komatiite hosted Ni-Cu-PGE as well as orogenic gold.
  • MGA has commissioned a consultant to complete additional geophysical modelling and review of historical activity reports for areas to the south of Windidda in order to better understand the potential prospectivity of the project.

Craig Brown, CEO, commented:

ECR has had a busy start to the year, with work in progress in relation to the Windidda project in Western Australia, which is now considered to be potentially prospective for nickel-copper-PGE mineralisation as well as orogenic gold, and planning underway for fieldwork in the Bailieston gold project area in Victoria to commence in February.

We also continue to review a number of potential new projects and strategic developments for the company, and will of course provide updates to the market as appropriate.

Click here to read the whole ECR Minerals (LSE:ECR) press release.

