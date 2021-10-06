Charger Metals: World-Class Battery Metals Deposits in Western Australia and the Northern Territory

Charger Metals (ASX:CHR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Charger Metals (ASX:CHR) focuses on lithium and other battery metal projects throughout Western Australia and the Northern Territory. Charger Metals currently has three projects in the exploration phase, with each project targeting lithium, nickel, copper or PGEs. The company has a strong management team composed of mining industry professionals with strong backgrounds in battery metals.

The Bynoe project is the company’s flagship and covers 62.7 square kilometers. Located in the Northern Territory, the project is surrounded by a successful mine operated by Core Lithium Ltd. Finnis Lithium Project that has produced a total mineral inventory of 14.7 mt at 1.32 percent LiO2. The proximity of a world-class mine creates confidence that the Bynoe project will yield positive results.

Charger Metals’ Company Highlights

Charger Metals is an Australian-based exploration company with three projects located throughout Australia, the world’s largest producer of lithium

Each of the company’s projects provides access to important battery metals, such as lithium, nickel, copper and PGEs.

The Bynoe project is surrounded by a Australian’s most lithium recent lithium developer, creating confidence that Bynoe will also bear fruit.

Charger Metals has a strong leadership team with decades of applicable experience that will help guide the development of each project and the company overall