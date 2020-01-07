BriaCell Ready to Seek Partners for Breast Cancer Treatment Bria-IMT

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSX:BCT,OTCQB:BCTXF) was recently featured in an article by BioTuesdays regarding the company’s leading immunotherapy, Bria-IMT.









BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSX:BCT,OTCQB:BCTXF) was recently featured in an article by BioTuesdays regarding the company’s leading immunotherapy, Bria-IMT. The company believes it is ready to seek partners for Bria-IMT as it works through a Phase 2 clinical program in advanced breast cancer. Bria-IMT is currently part of a combination study including immune checkpoint inhibitors like Keytruda from Merck and immune-oncology drugs from Incyte.

According to BriaCell President and CEO Dr. Bill Williams, the companies involved in the study are expected to become leading candidates for partnership. “Incyte obviously has an inside track because we have a collaboration agreement with them, but there are so many companies that want to get into the immuno-oncology area, that we are in talks with other companies as well,” said Williams. BriaCell recently revealed that it had identified a subset of patients with a high response rate to the drug, which it hopes will increase the likelihood for approval moving forward.

To read the full article, click here.

