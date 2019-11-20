Australia

Investing News
Search Search Active

Artemis Resources Increases Mineral Estimate at Carlow Castle

- November 20th, 2019

Artemis Resources announced a significant increase at the company’s 100 percent owned Carlow Castle project.

Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV) announced a significant increase in the mineral resource estimate in grade and metal tonnes in accordance with JORC Code at the company’s 100 percent owned Carlow Castle project.

As quoted in the press release:

“The new mineral resource estimate including geological and structural models undertaken by independent consultants CSA Global has significantly increased metal tonnes giving the Artemis board confidence to move Carlow Castle towards scoping study and then feasibility. A small fully funded work program of infill drilling will be undertaken with the objective of allowing conversion of a part of the mineral resource estimate to higher classification (Indicated) and to feed into a scoping study and financial model, prior to conducting a feasibility study. We are in the fortunate position of owning a processing plant just ~35 km from the deposit and we look forward to accelerating the project and taking full advantage of this,” Artemis Resources Executive Director Ed Mead said.

Click here for the full text release

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis

 
Read our new report today
 

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

How to Start Australian Gold Investing
Western Australia’s Pilbara Gold Rush
Largest Producers of Gold by Country
Gold and Iron: Mining in Western Australia

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *