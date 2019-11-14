Alkane Resources to Drill Further at Boda Porphyry Prospect

Alkane Resources announced it has begun more core drilling at the Boda prospect, located within the Northern Molong porphyry project.









Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK,OTCQX:ALKEF) announced that it has begun further core drilling at the Boda porphyry prospect. Boda is located within the company’s Northern Molong porphyry project (NMPP), which incorporates three exploration licenses and is located in New South Wales.

As quoted in the press release:

The recent discovery of significant porphyry style gold-copper mineralisation at the Boda Prospect (ASX Announcement 9 September 2019) within the NMPP, highlights the potential for large porphyry goldcopper deposits in the area. Alkane’s exploration activity has established a geological framework for the region which highlights strong similarities with the Cadia Valley district, 110km to the south. Although apparently structurally more complex than the Cadia Valley area, Alkane has been able to reconstruct the geology in the area and has shown that a stratigraphic sequence very similar to that at Cadia exists within the project area, and that mineralisation is hosted by very similarrock types atsimilarstratigraphic positions.

The press release also states:

As an initial follow up, a program of five diamond core drill holes totaling approximately 5,000 metres have been planned to test the mineralisation along strike to the north and south (see attached plan) targeting surface geophysical anomalies, and below KSDD003 to test for depth continuity and potential grade improvements (see attached section). The drill has been mobilised and is expected to be on site early next week.

Click here to read the full Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK,OTCQX:ALKEF) press release.