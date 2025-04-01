Asara Resources Limited

Drilling contract awarded for drilling at Kada

Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the drilling contract for the upcoming drilling program at the Kada Gold Project in Guinea (Kada) to Capital Drilling Guinea-SA, a subsidiary of Capital Limited (LSE: CAPD) (Capital).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Contract awarded for up to 22,000m of Reverse Circulation and 4,000m of Diamond Core Drilling, planned to be completed before the end of 2025.
  • Drill program aiming to increase geological knowledge at Massan and Bereko and to explore strike and dip extensions of the current Mineral Resource Estimate.

CEO, Matthew Sharples commented:

“We are excited to award this drilling contract to Capital. Capital is a leading provider of drilling services with significant experience both in Guinea and at the Kada Project. This marks a significant milestone in our ramping up of exploration activity at Kada. The drill program has been designed to increase geological knowledge of the Massan deposit as well as explore the strike and dip extensions of both the current Massan and Bereko Mineral Resources.”

KADA GOLD PROJECT

Exploration Activities

Preparation for the 2025 drilling campaign has commenced with drill planning being completed in conjunction with Micon International, a leading UK-based mining consultancy. It is envisaged that the drilling campaign will be comprised of approximately 22,000m of reverse circulation drilling and 4,000m of diamond core drilling. The campaign has been designed to meet two distinct objectives: to infill the existing drilling at Massan, increase geological confidence, and explore down-dip and along- strike extensions to the known mineralized structures.

Consultation with local communities was undertaken during the drill planning phase regarding the proposed bridging of two minor waterways to allow year-round access throughout the permits that comprise the Kada project. The construction of these bridges will benefit the local communities as well as the Company, and the Company was pleased to be able to collaborate with the local community on this project.

The Company looks forwarding to updating shareholders as exploration activities progress at Kada.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Asara Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

