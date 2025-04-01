Drilling contract awarded for drilling at Kada

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
March 31, 2025
Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the drilling contract for the upcoming drilling program at the Kada Gold Project in Guinea (Kada) to Capital Drilling Guinea-SA, a subsidiary of Capital Limited (LSE: CAPD) (Capital).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Contract awarded for up to 22,000m of Reverse Circulation and 4,000m of Diamond Core Drilling, planned to be completed before the end of 2025.
- Drill program aiming to increase geological knowledge at Massan and Bereko and to explore strike and dip extensions of the current Mineral Resource Estimate.
CEO, Matthew Sharples commented:
“We are excited to award this drilling contract to Capital. Capital is a leading provider of drilling services with significant experience both in Guinea and at the Kada Project. This marks a significant milestone in our ramping up of exploration activity at Kada. The drill program has been designed to increase geological knowledge of the Massan deposit as well as explore the strike and dip extensions of both the current Massan and Bereko Mineral Resources.”
KADA GOLD PROJECT
Exploration Activities
Preparation for the 2025 drilling campaign has commenced with drill planning being completed in conjunction with Micon International, a leading UK-based mining consultancy. It is envisaged that the drilling campaign will be comprised of approximately 22,000m of reverse circulation drilling and 4,000m of diamond core drilling. The campaign has been designed to meet two distinct objectives: to infill the existing drilling at Massan, increase geological confidence, and explore down-dip and along- strike extensions to the known mineralized structures.
Consultation with local communities was undertaken during the drill planning phase regarding the proposed bridging of two minor waterways to allow year-round access throughout the permits that comprise the Kada project. The construction of these bridges will benefit the local communities as well as the Company, and the Company was pleased to be able to collaborate with the local community on this project.
The Company looks forwarding to updating shareholders as exploration activities progress at Kada.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Asara Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
27 March
Trump’s Auto Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Tensions and Market Uncertainty
The global auto industry was thrown into turmoil on Wednesday (March 26) as US President Donald Trump announced sweeping 25 percent tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts.
The tariffs, set to take effect in early April, mark a significant escalation in Trump’s ongoing trade war and are expected to raise car prices, disrupt supply chains and provoke retaliatory measures from key US allies.
The White House is framing the measure as a strategy to boost domestic manufacturing and address what Trump has called an unfair reliance on foreign production. However, the tariffs apply not only to foreign automakers, but also to American brands, which rely heavily on imported parts and assemble many of their vehicles outside the US.
Carmakers take share price hits
The announcement sent shockwaves through global stock markets, particularly in the automotive sector.
Shares of major automakers in Japan, South Korea and Europe plummeted, with Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM,TSE:7203) and Mazda Motor (TSE:7261) leading declines in Tokyo. South Korean carmakers Hyundai Motor (KRX:005380) and Kia (KRX:000270) also took heavy losses, while auto parts suppliers in India and Germany saw sharp drops.
US automakers were not spared — shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) tumbled nearly 7 percent, while Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) each fell more than 4 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price, however, saw a slight increase, despite a warning from CEO Elon Musk that the tariffs will still have a "significant" impact on his company.
Beyond the stock market reaction, industry analysts predict the tariffs could add thousands of dollars to the cost of vehicles, further straining American consumers already facing high inflation. The tariffs are expected to increase vehicle prices, with estimates suggesting an average rise of US$4,400 per new car.
The Center for Automotive Research previously projected that such tariffs could lead to a reduction of approximately 2 million in US new vehicle sales and result in the loss of nearly 714,700 jobs.
"The tariffs imposed today will make it more expensive to produce and sell cars in the United States, ultimately leading to higher prices, fewer options for consumers, and fewer manufacturing jobs in the US," said Jennifer Safavian, president and CEO of Autos Drive America, in a recent statement.
International backlash and retaliation threats
Key US allies, including Canada, Japan, South Korea and the European Union, swiftly condemned the move from the Trump administration and signaled potential retaliatory actions.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the tariffs as "bad for businesses, worse for consumers," while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called them a "direct attack" on Canadian workers.
"We will defend our workers, we will defend our companies, we will defend our country and we will defend it together," Carney stated. He has also said Canada's old relationship with the US is "over."
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tokyo is considering "all options" in response to the new tariffs, and South Korea announced plans to implement an emergency response for its auto industry by early April.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also criticized the move, warning that it could lead to inflation in the US and damage global economic stability. "Protectionism doesn’t help any country in the world," Lula said at a press conference in Tokyo, vowing to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization.
Trump, however, has remained defiant.
In an Oval Office statement, he defended the tariffs as a necessary step to curb what he described as foreign nations "taking our jobs, taking our wealth, taking a lot of the things that they’ve been taking over the years."
He warned that if Canada and the EU retaliate, the US will respond with even "larger-scale tariffs."
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large-scale tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had."
Auto industry divided on tariffs
While many automakers and trade groups have voiced opposition to the new tariffs, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, an American union with over 400,000 active members, has applauded the move.
"These tariffs are a major step in the right direction for autoworkers and blue-collar communities across the country, and it is now on the automakers, from the Big Three to Volkswagen and beyond, to bring back good union jobs to the U.S.," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement released on Wednesday.
Some foreign automakers have already announced plans to expand their US operations in an attempt to mitigate the impact of the tariffs. For example, Hyundai recently pledged to invest US$21 billion in the US over the next four years, including a new steel production facility in Louisiana.
Mercedes-Benz Group (OTC Pink:MBGAF,ETR:MBG) has indicated it will expand operations in Alabama, though it remains unclear how significantly these moves will offset the broader economic impact.
What comes next?
Trump’s auto tariff decision is the latest in a string of aggressive trade measures since his return to office.
Earlier this year, he announced tariffs on Canada and Mexico over their alleged roles in allowing fentanyl into the US; in addition to that, Trump has imposed new duties on Chinese imports, and has hinted at an upcoming reciprocal tariff policy that would match the import taxes of other countries.
Trade officials around the world are preparing potential countermeasures. The European Union is reportedly considering tariffs on US agricultural exports, while Canada is exploring retaliatory duties on American goods.
The move also raises questions about Trump’s long-term economic strategy.
While his administration argues that tariffs will encourage companies to bring production back to the US, many economists believe the costs will ultimately be passed on to American consumers and businesses.
For now, the global auto industry is bracing for uncertainty, with markets watching closely for further retaliatory measures and potential negotiations to mitigate the immediate impact of the tariffs.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
27 March
Ignite Investment Summit Hong Kong Presentation
Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX: BM8; “Battery Age” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise of its participation at the Ignite Investment Summit being held this week in Hong Kong.
BM8’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Nigel Broomham, will be presenting the Company’s strategy for progressing its diversified & strategic portfolio of projects in Austria, Argentina and Canada today at 11.00am AWST. Attached is the presentation that Mr Broomham will be speaking to at the conference.
Investors can register to attend the conference at: weareignite.com/contact/#investor
Battery Age CEO Nigel Broomham commented:
"Fresh from recent field visits to Austria and Argentina, and following positive advancements across our Bleiberg, El Aguila, and Falcon Lake projects, we look forward to presenting a number of updates and meaningful insights to a fantastic group of investors and stakeholders.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
26 March
Terms of Reference for Enviromental Study Provided for Mannar Heavy Mineral Project
Titanium Sands Limited (“TSL”) is pleased to announce the progression of the approval processes for its Mannar Heavy Mineral Project in Sri Lanka, following the release by the CEA of the Terms of Reference for the Mannar Island Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).
- Central Environment Authority (CEA) has provided the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the environmental assessment of the Mannar Heavy Mineral Project following site visits and input from 35 regulatory bodies and government departments
- The ToR contains the requirements for the environmental studies for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
- On completion of the EIA, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) will then be in a position to issue an Industrial Mining License (IML) for the Project
- The ToR outlines environmental, heritage, social and economic requirements necessary for GSMB approval of the IML
- TSL is focused on delivering economic benefits to the people of Mannar, through job creation and generational wealth, while preserving cultural heritage and protecting the environment
The release of the ToR on 20 March 2025 followed a series of CEA meetings and presentations, culminating in the Scoping Presentation on 22 August 2024 and the Scoping Site Visit on 19 February 2025 by stakeholders in the Project. Submissions made by stakeholders at both the scoping meetings have been included in the ToR which forms the basis of the requirements of the EIA.
TSL’s Managing Director, Dr James Searle said“the release of the ToR is a significant step forward in the regulatory approvals process for this Project. The Project will deliver a high-grade mineral sands operation that will create significant employment opportunities and become a source of wealth for local communities, as well as a significant boost in revenues to the Government of Sri Lanka.
TSL is focused on delivering a low impact environmentally friendly project, with the highest levels of social awareness and inclusion. As heavy minerals have been mined for decades on the Sri Lankan mainland, TSL looks forward to building on the size and quality of the industry making a significant impact to the economic benefits of Sri Lanka”.
Next Steps
ToR
The ToR has been prepared on input from 35 departments and regulatory bodies within Sri Lanka’s Government. TSL’s EIA consultants will be required to address the following as outlined in the ToR:
- Overview of the proposed project and reasonable alternatives
- Report on existing environment and surrounds
- Report on anticipated environmental impacts
- Prepare an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and monitoring program
- Assess all aspects of nature and wildlife restrictions
- Host community consultation and engagement.
The ToR also requires a report on any areas beyond the project site where there is potential for environmental impacts.
Environmental Impact Assessment
The EIA process will commence immediately. The EIA consultants will now be in a position to prepare a draft EIA to address the requirements of the ToR. The EIA will address baseline and impact assessments, mitigation measures and proposed strategies and management plans culminating in an efficient and environmentally successful project. The final EIA submission for GSMB review and approval is expected mid 2025, with support from government agencies and community groups.
As part of the EIA process, community consultation and comment will be undertaken with Mannar communities ensuring any other issues or concerns are addressed in the EIA.
Recent meetings with all of CEA, GSMB and Board of Investment (BoI) in Sri Lanka have led to the understanding that on completion of the EIA, formal IML approval would be granted in a timely manner.
Click here for the full ASX Release
26 March
Talga’s Natural Graphite Mine Awarded EU Strategic Project Status
Battery materials and technology company Talga Group Ltd (“Talga” or “the Company”) (ASX:TLG) is pleased to announce that its natural graphite mine in northern Sweden has been awarded Strategic Project status under the European Commission’s Critical Raw Materials (CRM) Act.
This landmark recognition underscores the project’s strategic value for Europe to secure its battery materials supply chain and significantly enhances Talga’s pathway to finalising project financing and development.
The CRM Act, enacted to bolster the EU’s autonomy in critical raw materials essential for clean energy technologies, grants Strategic Projects a range of benefits. For Talga, this designation will see a high level of project facilitation being provided to the Company’s mine development plans including:
- Improved access to financing; through a subgroup of the CRM Board coordinating EU and national, private and public financial institutions to support the completion of project financing.
- Enhanced appeal to partners, institutions and customers; strengthening ongoing discussions with debt providers, strategic investors, customers and government backed funding programs.
- Expedited permitting; streamlining approvals and derisking timelines.
Talga Group CEO, Martin Phillips, commented:“The Strategic Project status validates Talga’s natural graphite mine and our vital role in sustainable battery materials. Graphite is critical to the lithium-ion battery industry and an increased EU capacity to extract and produce battery grade graphite is essential for Europe's resilience and competitiveness. We look forward to engaging with new opportunities under the CRMA to deliver Europe’s first fully integrated active anode supply.”
The Vittangi Anode Project aims to produce 19,500 tonnes per annum of Talnode®-C, a natural graphite battery anode material derived from Talga’s 100% owned natural graphite resources in Sweden (ASX:TLG 1 July 2021). Key advantages of the project include a low emission footprint, vertical integration of the mine-to-anode supply chain and a resource base that supports expansion to >100,000tpa (ASX:TLG 7 December 2020). Talga is currently advancing customer offtake agreements and project financing structures towards a Final Investment Decision for the project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
25 March
Navigating Uncertainty: 3 Investment Strategies for Volatile Times
Canadian investors are facing increasing uncertainty, and as theylook to mitigate risk and hedge against inflationary pressures, it's becoming tricky to find the right strategies.
Speaking with the Investing News Network (INN), Stephen Johnston, director at asset management firm Omnigence, explained how Canadians have gotten into this especially precarious position.
“Canada has very stagflationary macro conditions, which historically haven't been good for inflation-adjusted returns for public equities,” he said. Stagflation refers to slow economic growth and high inflation, and Johnston noted that in real, inflation-adjusted terms, GDP per capita is stagnant or even declining right now.
In Canada, these conditions began post-pandemic and have been heightening since.
“They've sort of surfaced in the last three years, and I think they're going to be very sticky, they're going to be hard to fix,” Johnston told INN. Added to those conditions is ongoing geopolitical strife with the US as well as China, with both countries levying a wide variety of tariffs on imports of Canadian products, from soy to steel.
“Tariffs are just going to exacerbate Canada's stagflation problem. They're going to weaken the Canadian dollar, drive up inflation and they're of course going to negatively impact the Canadian economy,” Johnston said.
“Those are classic inflationary effects," he added. “And when you layer those on top of what are already stagflationary conditions in the Canadian market, that's not a very promising set of conditions for public equity returns.”
How to invest during stagflation
Canada's GDP contracted by 1.4 percent in 2024, marking the second year in a row where it shrunk by over 1.2 percent. Contributing factors were declining labor productivity, a struggling housing market and trade disruptions.
In 2022 and 2023, nationwide productivity saw six consecutive quarters of decline, which hindered economic growth, while housing affordability challenges persisted, with prices surging far beyond income growth.
Meanwhile, US tariffs implemented this month have further strained exports, contributing to an estimated 2.5 to 3 percent GDP decline. Combined, these factors have weakened the country’s economic momentum.
“In effect, the tariffs are like the straw that broke the camel's back,” Johnston explained.
“Investors were probably willfully ignoring the stagflation risk, with hope it would go away, or dissipate or gradually improve. But I think now the tariffs have just made it unambiguous.”
Amid the widespread volatility, Johnston recommends investors “arm” themselves through a series of questions.
“The average investor in the last 20 years has effectively been long middle-class demand, long growth and short inflation,” he said. This strategy aids portfolio growth if there is no inflation and middle-class demand remains robust; however, that is not the current market landscape.
“They need to start now looking at their portfolio and saying, 'I need to have things in there that generate returns, (that) are effectively short growth and long inflation.' They will flourish in this stagflationary world,” said Johnston.
In a stagflationary environment, Johnston suggests investors ask themselves if their investments are long growth and short inflation, and if the investments rely on robust middle-class demand.
“Because in a stagflation world, the middle class comes under a lot of pressure,” he said.
“During stagflation, you see a big contraction in people who are in the middle cohort of incomes, and you tend to see the very wealthy and very poor grow in size.”
So which investments are short growth, long inflation? Johnston shared three investments that fit within that strategy.
1. Farmland provides greener pastures
“An example of something that is short growth, long inflation is farmland. Farmland is short growth because people don't change their dietary behavior," Johnston said.
"They don't change their (food) consumption during a recession.”
Farmland is also a real, non-depreciating asset that can hedge inflation, as shown by past performance.
“In the 1970s, farmland went up 400 percent during the stagflation," the expert continued.
"It beat inflation by 275 percent in real terms — it outperformed by a long shot, by an order of six or seven times public equities, bonds and commercial real estate."
Canada houses nearly 65 million hectares of farmland and is the fifth largest agricultural exporter globally. The nation is also the top producer of potash, a key ingredient for soil health and crop growth.
2. The long automotive value chain
The electric vehicle (EV) market has been a top investment segment for the last five years as investors look to secure profits up and down the EV supply chain. As outlined by the International Energy Association, one in five cars sold in 2023 was an EV, and the market share for EVs is forecast to grow over the next decade.
In fact, since 2019, EV-related stocks — including automakers, battery manufacturers and battery metals companies — have outpaced broader markets and traditional carmakers. Between 2019 and 2023, these companies saw higher relative returns on investment, with the market capitalization of pure-play EV makers surging from US$100 billion in 2020 to US$1 trillion by the end of 2023, peaking at US$1.6 trillion in 2021.
Battery manufacturers and battery metal companies also experienced significant growth over the same period.
Now, with 100 percent tariffs on Chinese-made EVs and the North American economy in disarray, Johnston suggests looking elsewhere in the automotive value chain for investment opportunities
“The automotive sector is a big area for investment, (it) attracts a lot of capital," he told INN.
"But during stagflation, you don't want to be invested in the auto sector, because you tend to find the demand for cars is stagnant, or even contracts. So you're better off investing in automotive maintenance."
He explained that investing in automotive maintenance can be a strong strategy during stagflationary times, as demand for repairs rises when people keep their cars longer. While maintenance growth aligns with the economy in normal economic conditions, during stagflation it outpaces GDP growth. As vehicle lifespans extend, the need for repairs increases, making the sector resilient even in periods of weak growth and high inflation.
Today, the automotive services and maintenance service sector could benefit from US President Donald Trump’s plans to re-industralize America’s economy, amid threats to shut down Canada’s auto sector. This move could prove disastrous for Ontario and Québec, two provinces that serve as North American manufacturing hubs.
“(The US) is going to pull the automotive sector out of Canada — to the extent that they can — and of course we'll be buying cars from US producers with a weak currency. So the price of cars in Canadian dollar terms will go up. That'll also force out the period of time that people own their existing cars,” he said.
"That's terrible for Canada, but it's good for that particular (maintenance) industry.”
3. Opportunity in mandatory services
The last investment area Johnston suggested is environmental services.
As he explained in conversation with INN, the environmental services sector has shown strong, consistent growth, often outpacing GDP by two to three times over the past 10 to 15 years.
Unlike other industries, the environmental services sector's expansion is being driven by regulatory changes rather than economic conditions, making it highly resilient to recessions and inflation.
“The pricing of these services tends to increase rapidly in inflationary times, because these are non-discretionary services,” he said. “If the regulation is there, you have to comply. You have to buy the services.”
Demand remains steady since businesses must comply with environmental regulations, giving companies in the sector strong pricing power.
Ultimately, as inflation persists, investors may benefit from shifting focus toward industries like farmland, automotive maintenance and environmental services, which thrive in different economic conditions.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
25 March
Agreement Executed with Mark Creasy Over Peninsula Propsect
Peregrine Gold Limited (“Peregrine” or the “Company”) (ASX: PGD) is pleased to announce it has executed an agreement, via its wholly owned subsidiary Pilbara Gold Exploration Pty Ltd, with prominent prospector and major shareholder Mark Creasy. The agreement permits the exploitation of precious metals within three Prospecting Licenses (“SPL”) applied for over the Peninsula prospect E52/3850 (Figure 1) (“Agreement”), located within the Company’s Newman Gold Project (Figure 2).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Prominent prospector and major shareholder Mark Creasy applies for several Special Prospecting Licences over Peregrine’s high grade Peninsula Prospect
- Binding agreement executed permitting access to enable the potential extraction of gold material down to 50m vertical depth
- Net proceeds recovered to be split in favour of Peregrine on a 60/40 basis
Figure 1: Map of SPL locations over the Peninsula prospect (E52/3850)
Figure 2: Location of Peninsula prospect within Newman Gold Project
Subject to the grant of the SPL, the Agreement stipulates the exploitation of precious metals can proceed under the following conditions:
- Any expenditures incurred in the process of exploitation are to funded by Mark Creasy and will be deducted from the value of any gold recovered (Net Value);
- The Net Value of any gold recovered (cash or physical form) to be divided 60/40 in favour of Peregrine;
- The SPL cannot be converted to a mining license and may not be advanced beyond 50m vertical depth from surface;
- Commencing from execution, the Agreement has a maximum term of three years and nine months;
- While Mr Creasy is responsible for and managing the SPL, as part of the Agreement, all activities are to be coordinated with Peregrine so that any significant mineralisation identified will be reported to the market in accordance with the Company’s continuous disclosure policy.
Having had a history of demonstrating spectacular shallow gold intercepts (Figures 3-6) (ASX Announcement: 5 August 2022), the Agreement recognises the significant potential of the Peninsula prospect and due to the Agreement being free carried through to gold monetisation, potentially provides the Company a pathway to generating cashflow at a time when the Australian gold price continues to reach all-time highs.
Technical Director of Peregrine Mr. George Merhi commented:
“It’s a pleasure to partner with a supportive shareholder with arguably the best track record for discovery and value creation in Australia on an initiative that will greatly advance our understanding of the geological potential of the Peninsula prospect. We look forward to updating shareholders once the SPL is granted.”
Figure 3: Peninsula Prospect - At surface drill core photo of ‘Hole A’ (ASX Announcement 5 August 2022). To assist with mineralogical and textural studies at the Newman Project, Hole A was not split and assayed for gold (ASX Announcement 12 January 2023)1.
Figure 6: Peninsula Prospect gold vein looking south-east1
Click here for the full ASX Release
