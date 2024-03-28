- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Cleo’s Biomarker Detection Tech for Ovarian Cancer is a Game Changer for Women, CEO Says
“The success rate for surgery for Stage 1 ovarian cancer is over 90 percent. And one of the things that we are very excited about is that our prototype test data for early stage cancer is extremely promising. And we are hoping that this technology will be a game changer for women,” said Cleo Diagnostics CEO Richard Allman.
Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV) CEO Richard Allman says the company’s patented blood test technology will enable the early diagnosis of ovarian cancer and increase the cancer survival rate for women.
“Ovarian cancer, like most solid tumors, can be very successfully treated with surgery if it's caught early,” he said. "The success rate for surgery for Stage 1 ovarian cancer is over 90 percent. And one of the things that we are very excited about is that our prototype test data for early stage cancer is extremely promising. And we are hoping that this technology will be a game changer for women."
As the company moves toward commercialisation of its technology, Allman said it is important to compare Cleo’s products with the existing gold standard methods through clinical studies.
“Our prototype test currently has a sensitivity and specificity of a little over 95 percent, which is significantly higher than anything else in the marketplace at the moment," he said. "It has an accuracy for detecting early stage cancer (in excess) of 80 percent. And it's (really) those combinations of figures which is driving our excitement and pushing us to bring this to market as quickly as possible.”
A recent peer review validates Cleo's technology and commercial strategy, targeting the surgical triage market where accurate and early cancer identification is critical.
Watch the full interview with Cleo Diagnostics CEO Richard Allman above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Cleo Diagnostics in order to help investors learn more about the company. Cleo Diagnostics is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Cleo Diagnostics and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
