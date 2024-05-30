Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo's Ovarian Cancer Blood Test Outperforms Current Clinical Benchmark

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to announce the publication of a milestone article on its blood test for the accurate and early detection of ovarian cancer.

Highlights:
  • A benchmarking study comparing CLEO’s ovarian cancer blood test against ultrasound has been published in scientific journal “Cancers”
  • The study confirmed that CLEO’s initial test for the surgical triage market:
    • Significantly outperforms current clinical workflows that use CA125 and ultrasound to predict malignancy;
    • Correctly detected 90% of early-stage cancers compared to only 50% using standard workflows; and
    • Can be easily adopted for use into clinical practice.
  • The superior performance of CLEO’s test now compared to all current routine clinical tools shows the significant global potential for the test in clinical decision making prior to surgical intervention.

The article, entitled ‘Utility of a Multi-Marker Panel with Ultrasound for Enhanced Classification of Adnexal Mass’ was published in peer reviewed medical journal, “Cancers”.

A copy of the publication is available here: https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/16/11/2048

CLEO’s Blood Test Far Superior to Current Standard of Care

The benchmarking study compared CLEO’s ovarian cancer blood test against the current standard clinical workflows that use CA125 and ultrasound to predict malignancy. The outcomes of the study build on previous results (see ASX Announcements 6 November 2023, and 25 March 2024) which clearly demonstrate that CLEO’s ovarian cancer blood test is far superior to all routine clinical tools used by doctors to ‘predict’ the diagnosis of an adnexal mass prior to surgery.

Importantly, CLEO’s test correctly detected 90% of early-stage cancers compared to only 50% using current standard of care workflows of CA125 and ultrasound.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cleo Diagnostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

