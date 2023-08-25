Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cleo Diagnostics logo

CLEO Diagnostics Takes Ovarian Cancer Test from Lab to Commercialisation Phase, Says OCRF

ASX-listed Cleo Diagnostics is currently working to improve ovarian cancer diagnosis, with the potential to reduce unnecessary surgery.

A more accurate test for ovarian cancer is now being taken from the lab bench into clinical use by Australian company Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV), according to the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF).

An article from OCRF revealed that the first phase of commercialisation began on August 22, 2023, and focuses on the production of an improved, more accurate diagnostic test for ovarian cancer.

The surgical triage test was funded by the OCRF, developed at the Hudson Institute of Medical Research led by Professor Andrew Stephens and is being commercialised by Cleo Diagnostics.

“This new test will help ensure that an optimal management plan can be put in place early, which will streamline the referral process and provide the best care for patients,” said Cleo Diagnostics lead medical advisor and professor Tom Jobling.

Cleo’s commercialisation efforts aim to lead to better outcomes for patients and save time and resources for the healthcare system. The clinical application of the ovarian cancer test would commence in 2025 upon granting of appropriate regulatory approvals, the article said.

To read the full article, click here.

Click here to connect with Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV)) for an Investor Presentation

.

The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

Hydralyte Partners With Roolife To Expand Global Distribution Footprint In China

Hydration solutions company The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX: HPC) (“Hydralyte North America” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed e- commerce company RooLife Group Ltd (“RooLife”) (ASX:RLG) to exclusively market, sell and distribute its leading range of Hydralyte products in China.

Keep reading...Show less
The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

RLG Contracted To Market & Sell Hydralyte In China

e-Commerce company RooLife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG) (“RLG” or “Company”) is delighted to announce that it has been appointed by The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX:HPC) (“HPC”) to exclusively market, sell and distribute its Hydralyte range of electrolyte-rich tablets, liquids and powders in China.

Keep reading...Show less
CLEO Diagnostics

CLEO Granted U.S. Patent for Key Novel Ovarian Cancer Biomarker

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX: COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to announce the grant of U.S. Patent No: US 11,725,048, "CXCL10 Binding Proteins and Compositions Thereof" (Patent), by the U.S. Patents and Trademarks Office (USPTO).

Keep reading...Show less
CLEO Diagnostics

Cleo Diagnostics Ltd (ASX: COV) – Admission and Quotation

Cleo Diagnostics Ltd (‘COV’) was admitted to the Official List of ASX on Friday, 18 August 2023. The securities of COV will commence quotation at 11:00 AM AEST on Tuesday, 22 August 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - August 15, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on June 22, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Potentially Fertile Pegmatites Identified At Keystone, South Dakota

First Stage Mining and Processing Completed – All Gold Sold

Mining Commences At The Menzies Gold Project

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Positive PFS for its Nickel Shäw Project

