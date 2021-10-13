Latin Metals CEO Keith Henderson discusses the success of rock chip channel sampling results from the company’s flagship Lacsha project in Peru.









Latin Metals (TSXV:LMS,OTCQB:LMSQF) picked up three very large-scale, 100 percent owned properties in 2021. Latin Metals CEO Keith Henderson shared the success of the rock chip channel sampling results from the company’s flagship Lacsha project in Peru.

“We’ve moved very quickly to get through multiple phases of exploration at the Lacsha project. We’ve discovered copper mineralization at the surface over multiple tens of meters. We plan more work for quarter four, and we think this project is going to be both drill ready and partner ready by the end of the year,” said Henderson.

“There was nothing at this site, nothing I’d like to show a year ago. And we’ve managed to take this from identifying the project essentially from nothing, all the way to really having drill targets ready in just a 12 month period.”

Latin Metals has other projects in Peru and in Argentina, which the company intends to fund by upsizing its financing to raise total gross proceeds of up to $1.3 million.

“The deals that we’ve done this year alone are under contract to $21 million of investment that we hope to see coming in over the next five years. If we were to raise that money today, we’d be looking at issuing 115 million shares. That’s what really drives the healthy flow for the company. And hopefully gets us to a tier one discovery.”

Watch the full interview of Latin Metals CEO Keith Henderson above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Latin Metals (TSXV:LMS,OTCQB:LMSQF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Latin Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Latin Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Latin Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.