Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SHL
Jan. 21, 2026 06:11AM PSTCopper Investing
Trading resumes in:
Company: Homeland Nickel Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: SHL
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 11:30 AM
CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions
News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia
SHL:CC