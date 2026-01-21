Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SHL

Trading resumes in: Company: Homeland Nickel Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: SHL All Issues: Yes Resumption : 11:30 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity ...

SHL:CC