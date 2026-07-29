Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul. 29, 2026 10:46AM PST
A growing coalition of mining and exploration companies are asking the federal government to close what it calls a critical financing gap standing between Canada's mineral discoveries and the mines that could follow them.
Rokas / Adobe Stock
The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) is urging Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne to expand Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE) tax eligibility to engineering, technical, and feasibility work, or introduce a Mineral Project Advancement Tax Credit.
The AME notes this aligns with the federal government's Canada Strong platform and tackles a funding gap blocking 171 advanced critical mineral projects.
"Project advancement is not optional or secondary work, it's the stage that proves whether a discovery is technically sound, economically viable and ready to move toward construction," said Todd Stone, AME's president and CEO. "This is about ensuring a strong supply of early-stage projects into the pipeline to ensure new mining projects come online for generations to come in Canada."
The letter has attracted signatures from more than 65 companies and industry organizations, including Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM), 1911 Gold (TSXV:AUMB,OTCQB:AUMBF), the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada and the Mining Association of Canada, with AME saying that number continues to climb as it builds support among explorers and provincial governments nationwide.
"We're hearing the same message from companies and communities in every region: this is a practical, targeted fix that lets Canada turn its geological potential into real projects," Stone said. "Expanding CEE eligibility would help reduce risk, improve investor confidence and allow us to have a much needed greater supply of minerals for tomorrow."
A pipeline problem four years in the making
The push comes as Canada's critical minerals ambitions collide with a thin track record on execution.
Since the federal Critical Minerals Strategy launched in 2022, only one critical mineral mine has reached commercial production, and only one project has secured a positive federal environmental assessment decision, according to AME data.
The group argues that the gap reflects projects stalling between discovery and construction, even where the underlying geology is strong, because companies lack the capital to fund the technical work needed to prove a project out.
Member companies backing the push say the impact would be felt directly at the project level.
Martin Turenne, president and CEO of FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX,OTCQB:FPOCF), said the tax change would help companies like his "accelerate the journey between discovery and construction," noting that advancing a project toward a final investment decision depends on being able to fund the technical work that demonstrates its feasibility.
While, Darcy Vis, president of Tripoint Geological Services, described the proposed CEE expansion as "an elegant support method" that increases government support by encouraging more private investment rather than substituting for it. "Truly a win-win" for both government and industry.
The bigger picture: A US$4.7 trillion infrastructure bill
The push for expanded tax support lands against a much larger backdrop of infrastructure need. A joint forecast from PwC Canada and Oxford Economics, released in early June, projects that Canada will require a cumulative US$4.7 trillion in infrastructure investment between 2024 and 2050, driven in large part by the global scramble for critical minerals alongside rising military security commitments.
Under that forecast, Canada's annual infrastructure spending is set to climb 45 percent, from US$145 billion today to US$210 billion by mid-century, which would place the country fifth among global infrastructure markets.
Resource infrastructure — the networks used to extract and transport metals, minerals, oil and gas — is projected to be the single largest category in that spending mix, rising from US$53 billion to US$63 billion annually by 2050 and accounting for roughly 30 percent of Canada's total infrastructure spend, ahead of both transportation and social infrastructure.
Oil and gas still commands more than 72 percent of that resource allocation, but metals and minerals spending is expected to expand steadily as well, reaching an estimated US$16.6 billion, or about 26 percent of the resource total, by 2050. Canada and Australia are the only advanced economies forecast to increase annual resource infrastructure spending over that period; the US, UK and Germany are all projected to spend less on the category by 2050 than they do today.
The report also points to softer spots elsewhere in Canada's buildout, slower projected growth in nuclear power, airport capacity and data-center investment compared with the US and other peers, gaps it links to persistent regulatory bottlenecks.
Ottawa has since proposed a one-year review target for major projects, while Alberta's Bill 30 would impose a 120-day approval window for industrial and mining applications.
Defense infrastructure, meanwhile, is forecast to be Canada's fastest-growing spending category, up 389 percent between 2024 and 2050, as the country moves toward its NATO pledge to direct an additional 1.5 percent of GDP toward security infrastructure, including Arctic sovereignty projects.
The report's authors caution that government balance sheets alone can't cover the full US$4.7-trillion tab, arguing that private institutional capital and blended public-private financing structures will be essential to closing the gap.
Canada currently devotes 6.6 percent of GDP to infrastructure spending, versus a 7.4 percent average among top-performing peer nations, a shortfall the report pegs at roughly US$34 billion in additional annual spending needed through 2050.
What's next?
AME is now inviting other organizations across Canada's mining and exploration sector to add their names to the letter, framing broad industry backing as key to convincing federal decision-makers that the development-stage financing gap is a sector-wide issue rather than a company-specific complaint.
The association says a unified voice from industry will help push practical tax policy changes that could turn more discoveries into producing mines.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/INN_Resource
https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgia-williams-15845447/
gwilliams@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
INN Article Notification
Latest News
Outlook Reports world
Featured Critical Minerals Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.