



Investor Insight 1911 Gold Corporation offers a unique opportunity for investors seeking exposure to high-grade gold assets with near-term production potential, a fully permitted infrastructure, and significant exploration upside in a world-class mining jurisdiction.

Overview 1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV:AUMB,OTCQX:AUMBF) is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of gold resources in Manitoba, Canada. The company holds a dominant, 62,000 hectare land position in the Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, an underexplored western extension of the prolific Red Lake gold district. The company's strategy is focused on de-risking the existing underground mine geology, expanding its mineral resource base through exploration, and advancing towards production on an accelerated time line by leveraging the existing infrastructure in place. Gold continues to be a preferred safe-haven asset, with strong demand driven by economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and global geopolitical tensions. The price of gold has shown resilience, and many analysts project continued strength in the market. 1911 Gold is well-positioned to capitalize on this favorable environment through its fully permitted infrastructure, extensive land package, existing 43-101 resources, and near-term production potential. By advancing its True North project and regional exploration portfolio, the company is strategically placed to benefit from rising gold prices while minimizing jurisdictional risks.

1911 Gold’s leadership team comprises experienced mining executives, geologists and financial professionals with extensive backgrounds in advanced exploration, mine development, corporate finance and strategic planning. Their combined expertise provides the company with the ability to navigate complex operational and financial landscapes, positioning 1911 Gold as a serious contender in the junior mining sector.

Company Highlights 1911 Gold Corporation is a junior gold exploration company and near-term producer with more than 1.1 million ounces of gold resource in an established mining district.

The company’s assets include a permitted 1,300-ton-per-day mill and tailings facility, and underground mine, reducing time and costs to production

With a large land package in the Rice Lake belt, 1911 Gold boasts multiple high-potential targets, providing significant resource expansion potential.

The company is led by a seasoned management team and board with a strong track record of advancing mining projects.

The company operates in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with hydroelectric power and excellent infrastructure.

Key Projects

True North Project The True North project is 1911 Gold's flagship asset, located in the Rice Lake greenstone belt of southeastern Manitoba, approximately 150 km northeast of Winnipeg. This historically significant mine has produced over 2 million ounces (Moz) of gold and continues to offer substantial exploration upside.

The current mineral resource estimate for True North includes: Indicated Resources: 3.52 million tonnes (Mt) at 4.41 grams per ton (g/t) gold, containing 499,000 ounces.

3.52 million tonnes (Mt) at 4.41 grams per ton (g/t) gold, containing 499,000 ounces. Inferred Resources: 5.49 Mt at 3.65 g/t gold, containing 644,000 ounces. These resources remain open for expansion, with multiple high-priority exploration targets identified near existing underground workings. Geology and Mineralization The True North deposit is characterized by high-grade, structurally controlled gold mineralization hosted within the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt. Gold occurs within quartz-carbonate vein systems associated with major regional structures and secondary shear zones. The mineralization extends to significant depths, providing long-term exploration potential. History Gold was first discovered at True North in 1911, leading to decades of intermittent mining under various operators. The mine has undergone multiple phases of development, with extensive underground infrastructure, including a shaft extending to a depth of over 1,200 meters. Previous owners, including San Gold Corporation and Klondex Mines, operated the mine until 2017, after which it was acquired by 1911 Gold in mid-2018. Infrastructure and Geographic Advantages A fully permitted 1,300-ton-per-day (tpd) mill, which can be expanded to 2,250 tpd

A permitted tailings management facility, reducing environmental and permitting risks

Year-round road access throughout the property with proximity to hydroelectric power

A 200-person camp and operational support facilities for efficient workforce deployment Exploration and Development Plans

1911 Gold is focused on expanding the True North resource through an aggressive exploration program. Key initiatives include: Drill testing high-priority targets, including San Antonio West and Southeast targets, which have shown strong mineralization potential

Resource expansion through underground drilling, targeting underexplored areas within the mine lease

Development of new high-grade zones to support near-term production and long-term operational sustainability

Geophysical surveys and geochemical sampling to identify additional gold-bearing structures within the broader property The company will leverage True North’s existing infrastructure to restart mining operations efficiently while continuing to explore the vast untapped potential of the surrounding district.

Regional Exploration Projects In addition to the True North mine, 1911 Gold controls a large-scale land package within the Rice Lake greenstone belt. The company has identified multiple high-potential targets within this district, including: Ogama-Rockland: A past-producing high-grade deposit with significant exploration upside

A past-producing high-grade deposit with significant exploration upside Central Manitoba: An area with historical production featuring multiple high-grade vein structures with strong exploration potential

An area with historical production featuring multiple high-grade vein structures with strong exploration potential Gunnar: A historic mine representing an additional potential source of mill feed. The company aims to leverage its central milling facility as part of a "hub-and-spoke" development model, bringing additional satellite deposits into production.