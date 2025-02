1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV:AUMB,OTCQX:AUMBF) is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of gold resources in Manitoba, Canada. The company holds a dominant, 62,000 hectare land position in the Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, an underexplored western extension of the prolific Red Lake gold district.

The company’s strategy is focused on de-risking the existing underground mine geology, expanding its mineral resource base through exploration, and advancing towards production on an accelerated time line by leveraging the existing infrastructure in place.

Gold continues to be a preferred safe-haven asset, with strong demand driven by economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and global geopolitical tensions. The price of gold has shown resilience, and many analysts project continued strength in the market. 1911 Gold is well-positioned to capitalize on this favorable environment through its fully permitted infrastructure, extensive land package, existing 43-101 resources, and near-term production potential. By advancing its True North project and regional exploration portfolio, the company is strategically placed to benefit from rising gold prices while minimizing jurisdictional risks.