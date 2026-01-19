Brightstar Resources’ Lady Shenton Now Mine Ready
The project has received approval for its mining development and closure proposal from the Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration (DMPE).
The Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration (DMPE) has approved Brightstar Resources' (ASX:BTR,OTCQB:BTRAF) mining development and closure proposal for its Lady Shenton gold project at Menzies.
Lady Shenton holds a cut-off grade of 0.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, with 2,590 kilotonnes at 1.5 g/t in the indicated category and 2,990 kilotonnes at 1.6 g/t inferred gold.
It forms part of Brightstar’s Menzies gold project, which is located adjacent to the Goldfields Highway and about 130 kilometres north of Kalgoorlie.
“This (approval) signifies a key milestone for the development of our Menzies assets, which once in operation will represent the first mining to occur since the successful Selkirk mining JV in 2024,” said Brightstar Managing Director Alex Rovira in a Wednesday (January 14) announcement.
With the approval in hand, Lady Shenton can now commence mining operations.
The company said that the deposit represents a low-capex, high-margin deposit that complements Brightstar’s Goldfields Hub development.
Goldfields currently holds a resource of 1.6 million ounces at 1.6 g/t gold. It is targeting a final investment decision in the March quarter of 2026.
Updated definitive feasibility studies, development updates and timelines for the Menzies and Laverton gold projects are targeted for release within the first quarter of 2026.
On Monday (January 12), Brightstar also provided an update on the reverse circulation drilling at its Lord Byron deposit, which is also part of Goldfields.
Results include 9 metres at 3.49 g/t gold from 138 metres, including 1 metres at 24.7 g/t gold from 142 metres.
The intercepts will reportedly be used to increase the potential ore reserve for an upcoming updated definitive feasibility study.
“With over 4 million ounces of mineral resources on granted mining leases, Brightstar has a strategic objective of developing both the Goldfields and Sandstone Projects in the coming years as part of our aspiration to be a multi-asset, mid-tier scale WA gold producer.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.