KYOTOMA Inc. (hereinafter "KYOTOMA"), headquartered in Tokyo announced the release of its dress-up game "Soft & Fluffy Dolls 'YURUFUWA'" (iOS Android) on January 5, 2022 .

Overview of the game
YURUFUWA characters are drawn by a "moving paper doll artist," Mr. Wasu. He has more than 330,000 followers on Twitter and is attracting attention from fans all over the world. Game players can choose their favorite YURUFUWA characters and enjoy dressing them up in various clothes. Furthermore, when they have finished choosing characters' outfits, they can move their YURUFUWA character on the screen by swiping across the screen with a finger. It's a game that anybody can enjoy as if a "moving paper doll" were inside the game.

Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105535/202201146117/_prw_PI1fl_QPK7KE90.jpg

The World of "Soft & Fluffy Dolls 'YURUFUWA'"
The YURUFUWA live in a laid-back world where humans and stuffed animals coexist. The YURUFUWA love fashion but they can't make their own clothes. The people who live nearby told the YURUFUWA, "If you can help us out, then we will give you clothes." The YURUFUWA were overjoyed. They decided to help the people out and get lots of clothes.

Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105535/202201146117/_prw_PI2fl_BW5mK71R.jpg

Overview of the dress-up game "Soft & Fluffy Dolls 'YURUFUWA'"
-App name: Dress-up game "Soft & Fluffy Dolls 'YURUFUWA'"
-Compatible devices: Android 5.0 or later / iOS 11.0 or later
-Price: Free (some items are charged)
-Service start: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
-Publisher: KYOTOMA Inc.

Game instructions:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105535/202201146117/_prw_PA1fl_vo2mP305.pdf

App Store
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1602203760
Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.kyotoma.yurufuwaEN

-Official website: https://dressup-yurufuwa.com/en
-Official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIhLdjucne0VZwRqUdxdvw
-Official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/englishtomato1
-Official TikTok account: https://www.tiktok.com/@kyotomagamesen

Introduction of "Soft & Fluffy Dolls 'YURUFUWA'" character designer
WASU: A moving paper doll artist with more than 330,000 Twitter followers. He also produces and sells a moving paper doll series called "PEPAKO" online, in which characters made of paper move in the real world.
-Official website: https://www.cermrnl.com/
-Official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Cermrnl

