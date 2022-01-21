KYOTOMA Inc. headquartered in Tokyo announced the release of its dress-up game "Soft & Fluffy Dolls 'YURUFUWA'" on January 5, 2022 . Overview of the game YURUFUWA characters are drawn by a "moving paper doll artist," Mr. Wasu. He has more than 330,000 followers on Twitter and is attracting attention from fans all over the world. Game players can choose their favorite YURUFUWA characters and enjoy dressing them up in ...

