Blockchain Investing News

blockchain investing

Blockchain Operator Talks Impact of Crypto Market Volatility

Blockchain Investing
blockchain graphic on a smartphone
Morthy Jameson / Pexels

In an interview with INN, the leading executive of a blockchain solutions firm spoke about crypto volatility and the larger market opportunity.

Speaking to the Investing News Network (INN), Richard Baker, CEO of TAAL Distributed Information Technologies (CSE:TAAL,OTCQX:TAALF), explained how blockchain operators navigate crypto volatility.

As described by Baker, his company operates under two business models within the blockchain opportunity. First is the digital mining component and the infrastructure that comes along with it.

The second element he highlighted is the creation of digital wallet technologies for users across the world, including business-to-business software solutions.

“That's everything from digital wallets to very elegant software that helps us run the mining network,” Baker said.

In a recent financial update to shareholders, TAAL highlighted that it processed 172 million transactions on the Bitcoin SV blockchain throughout 2021. Baker told INN that, moving forward, transaction numbers will be a fair metric for investors to assess the company’s progress.

Crypto market volatility affecting blockchain players

In 2022, there’s been a renewed spike in volatility for digital assets, with major cryptocurrencies seeing severe drops in value, resulting in renewed criticism for the class overall.

This volatility has brought has brought a similarly rocky period for companies involved in blockchain opportunities — over a year-to-date period until the end of May, shares of TAAL had declined in value by 48.42 percent.

When asked about the risks of operating alongside the ups and downs of cryptocurrency prices and the enthusiasm surrounding these investments, Baker told INN he’s confident that a lot of the less trustworthy players causing speculation in the market will be out of it in a few years.

“There's a lot of distortion in the industry,” he said.

As far as cryptocurrency investments gaining mainstream attention, Baker said this attraction is building more interest for longer-running opportunities within the blockchain world. The executive told INN that a company like TAAL has to monitor enthusiasm and the sentiment surrounding the world of blockchain.

But when it comes to the long road ahead he feels confident that investors looking for the next big thing will be able to see the opportunities in the blockchain world.

Investor takeaway

There’s no question that cryptocurrency investments have become mainstream in the minds of a significant number of investors — younger people in particular.

The challenge now is for investors to differentiate between the various opportunities becoming available thanks to the wider adoption of blockchain solutions.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
financeblockchain stocksblockchain investing
Featured

MARKETS

Markets
TSX21031.81+318.09
TSXV728.47+16.67
DOW33248.28+435.05
S&P 5004176.82+75.59
NASD12316.90+322.44
ASX7175.90-58.10

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1868.47-1.25
Silver22.36-0.02
Copper4.54-0.01
Palladium2057.00-3.00
Platinum1026.70+2.70
Oil116.29-0.58
Heating Oil4.24+0.03
Natural Gas8.32-0.17

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

Browse more resource reports ≫
Browse more technology reports ≫
Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×