Black or Gray Swan: What’s the Next Crisis?
Experts agree the world is on the verge of a major event. But what exactly will it be?
Since COVID-19 shutdown the world in 2020, it seems that there has been one global crisis after the other. As a result, markets and economies have been in turmoil, fluctuating wildly.
The speed at which these events are happening have left some dizzied at best and been disastrous on the portfolios of others.
At this year’s New Orleans Investment Conference, many of the presenters and guests provided some insight into how investors can prepare themselves and their portfolios for the potentially unforeseeable.
These unexpected negative events are called black swan scenarios, which is defined as an “unpredictable event, beyond what is normally expected with potentially severe consequences,” like COVID-19. They also offered insight on gray swan events, a situation that is known and possible but unlikely to happen.
Black or gray swan: Currency crunch
For Tavi Costa, portfolio manager at Crescat Capital, there is a looming currency crisis that will have dire repercussions.
“We're going to see a big crisis in China. Their definition for currency crises is a speculative attack of a foreign exchange valued currency, resulting in a sharp depreciation forcing authorities to sell foreign exchange reserves and raise domestic interest rates within the currency,” he told conference-goers. “This is a true black swan event. There are very few people that are positioned for this that I know of.”
Fellow conference speaker Brent Johnson, CEO of Santiago Capital, also sees an impending currency crisis across much of the globe. In fact, he is so sure of it, he has developed a theory describing it.
“The Dollar Milkshake theory is really a framework for how I see a sovereign debt currency crisis playing out,” Johnson said. “I believe that in that type of an environment, capital will seek the relevant safety of the United States versus the rest of the world.”
In his synopsis, Johnson explained that as the value of the dollar grows stronger, a monetary crash becomes more plausible.
“(It is) a strong dollar that kind of brings the monetary system to its knees, not a weak dollar,” he said. “And I think as the Fed loses control, the dollar goes higher, not lower.”
In September, the US dollar index climbed to a 20 year high of 114.22 despite inflation being near 40 year highs and three consecutive 0.75 percent interest rate hikes.
“I also think, kind of ironically, that the more the Fed prints, the higher the dollar will ultimately go, mainly because whatever drastic measures we have to take to support our economy, the rest of the world will have to take even more drastic measures to support theirs,” Johnson said.
According to the CEO, the value of the US dollar has climbed 20 percent over the last 30 years and will eventually move more akin to gold.
“At some point along the way, I think the dollar and gold will rise together, I think they will be the last two standing before the world demands some kind of a reset, or a new monetary system takes place,” Johnson said.
Black or gray swan: Recession ready
Since late 2021 market watchers have been sounding the alarm about a recession brewing. This became more likely as 2022 saw persistently high inflation and rising interest rates, all while supply chains remained fragile and the fear of more lockdowns loomed heavy.
During his presentation “A Vicious Stagflationary Environment,” Costa pointed out that current economic conditions are very similar to the inflationary recession of 1973 to 1974.
The three factors Costa used to support his stance were the current debt and valuation problems and the rising consumer price index (CPI).
“But just looking back in history, it took a 48 percent decline in equity markets and the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX), specifically, until we saw CPI starting to trend lower,” he said, referencing the 1973 to 1974 period. “Is it a possibility that we can see that (again)? I personally think so.”
On a broader scale, Peter Boockvar, Chief Investment Officer at Bleakley Financial Group sees the huge amount of sovereign debt as the most immediate threat to the global economy.
“The bubble this time around — and some can argue in dollar terms, it's the largest financial bubble in the history of bubbles — that's the sovereign bond bubble,” he said.
Boockvar continued, “You have negative interest rates — you had US$18 trillion of negative yielding securities. That's where the bubble was. That's where it is now unwinding.”
He went on to say that the current Central Bank regime of interest rate hikes “directly deflates that bubble.”
This sentiment was picked up at the economy panel, where Johnson told attendees that Jerome Powell is committed to stamping down demand inflation by any means necessary.
“(Powell) is smart enough to know that he cannot crush demand in the United States without crushing demand, externally first,” Johnson said. “And I think that's actually part of their calculation … I think it's somewhat engineered.”
source: tradingeconomics.com
In June, the US inflation rate hit a four decade high of 9.1 percent, pushing the Fed to aggressively raise interest rates. The measure has been somewhat successful with inflation falling to 7.7 percent in October, a move Johnson expected.
"I actually believe Jay Powell, that if (inflation rates) start to come down a little bit, he's not going to stop,” he said.
If inflation easing is not motivation for the Fed, Johnson explained what could be.
“Now, if we get this crisis in the system itself, the credit markets cease up, the Treasury markets cease up, they will absolutely pivot again. That's why they're there,” he said.
“That's their whole role in life is to save the system when it goes into question. I just don't think they're going to do it to save Turkey or do it to save Malaysia or Singapore.”
Global inflation is anticipated to spike dramatically year-over-year, from 4.7 percent in 2021 to 8.8 percent in 2022.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
