Aureka Reports Highest-grade Gold Assay at Irvine Project to Date

The company reported 0.3 metres at 183 g/t gold from 413 metres.

Golden arrow and steps on dark background, symbolizing upward progress.
Vertigo3d / iStock

Aureka (ASX:AKA) said on Wednesday (October 15) that it has achieved a milestone at its flagship Irvine gold project, recording the highest-grade assay since the asset's discovery in 2017.

The assay was within a larger 10 metre gold intercept zone, with results as follows:

  • 10 metres at 12.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 413 metres, including:
    • 0.3 metres at 183 g/t gold from 413 metres
    • 0.3 metres @t 64.3 g/t gold from 413.8 metres

"We are delighted to confirm that the recent visible gold intercepts are yielding exceptional gold grades at our flagship Irvine project and to report a significant 183 g/t gold intercept,” said Managing Director James Gurry.

Irvine is located 16 kilometres south of the Stawell gold mine in Western Victoria. It forms part of the company’s Stawell corridor asset, alongside the Morning Bill gold-silver-copper project and the Langi Logan gold project.

Irvine has a total inferred mineral resource of 304,000 ounces of gold at 2.43 g/t, including an underground inferred mineral resource of 146,000 ounces of gold at 3.12 g/t.

It also has an exploration target of 280,000 to 420,000 ounces at 2 to 3 g/t.

In a prior announcement on Tuesday (October 14), Aureka said it had intercepted visible gold across three diamond drill holes at Irvine. The company believes the results suggest high-grade potential at the Resolution lode.

Gurry said there could be potential to "rapidly grow the mineral resources" beyond the current level.

Aureka continues to complete diamond drilling at Irvine, with a focus on zones immediately to the south of the inferred mineral resource at the Resolution lode.

Shares of Aureka rose on the news, closing at AU$0.15 on Wednesday and AU$0.155 on Thursday (October 16).

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:AKA
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.