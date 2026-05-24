Aurum Receives Environmental Approvals for Boundiali

Aurum Receives Environmental Approvals for Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Receives Environmental Approvals for Boundiali

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Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources

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Boundiali 3.22 Moz gold - Indicated up 24% to 1.70 Moz

Boundiali 3.22 Moz gold - Indicated up 24% to 1.70 Moz

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali 3.22 Moz gold - Indicated up 24% to 1.70 MozDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2

Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

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Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum Hits Multiple Thick Gold Intersections at BDT2

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Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE

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Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MREDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Exceptional High-Grade Antimony Concentrate from Met-Work

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NevGold Congratulates Perpetua Resources On US$2.9 Billion Loan for the Gold-Antimony Stibnite Project in Idaho; NevGold Rapidly Advancing its At-Surface Oxide, Antimony-Gold Limo Butte Project to Near-Term U.S. Production

NevGold Congratulates Perpetua Resources On US$2.9 Billion Loan for the Gold-Antimony Stibnite Project in Idaho; NevGold Rapidly Advancing its At-Surface Oxide, Antimony-Gold Limo Butte Project to Near-Term U.S. Production

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) congratulates Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSX:PPTA, NASDAQ:PPTA, "Perpetua") on the approved US$2.9 billion senior secured project loan from the Export-Import Bank of the United States ("EXIM") (see... Keep Reading...
More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold Project

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Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Silverco Mining Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Cusi Project PEA

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Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO,OTC:SICOF) (OTCQB: SICOF) ("Silverco" or the "Company") announces that, in connection with its news release dated April 13, 2026, it has filed on SEDAR+ a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment Cusi Project, Chihuahua,... Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Reports Up to 8.0 g/t Au from Mojave Girl Phase 2 Evaluation of Tarantula Gold Mine Set to Begin

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(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, May 21, 2026 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-V: PHD} ("Providence" or the "Company") is pleased to report that further to the Company's news release of May 11,2026 that phase two sampling of stockpile material at the "Tarantula Gold Mine" is planned to... Keep Reading...

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