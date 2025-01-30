- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Apple Beats on Revenue Despite AI Hiccups and iPhone Sales Dip
Apple put on a mixed performance during its fiscal quarter of 2025, with revenue slightly beating estimates and iPhone sales dipping.
Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) released results for its first fiscal quarter of 2025 on Thursday (January 30), revealing a mixed performance marked by slight revenue beats and iPhone sales dips.
Revenue came to US$124.3 billion, a 4 percent annual rise, narrowly surpassing analysts' estimates of US$124.12 billion. Earnings per share hit US$2.40, up 10 percent from the previous year and above projections of US$2.35.
iPhone sales reached US$69.1 billion, a slight decrease from the previous year and short of the estimated US$70 billion.
AI challenges, iPhone sales weigh on Apple
Apple's trading patterns have been turbulent, mirroring the broader trend in the tech sector.
Shares pulled back earlier this month after the company receiving ratings downgrades from Jefferies and Oppenheimer, but fared fairly well on Monday (January 27), when the DeepSeek selloff affected markets.
Apple is up about 6 percent for the week, while its peer NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is recovering from heavy losses.
“Apple obviously is taking a little bit more of an asset-light approach to artificial intelligence (AI), so they are not spending the capex and building the AI infrastructure like some of the other large internet companies are,” Barclays (NYSE:BCS,LSE:BARC) Managing Director Tim Long told CNBC’s Squawk Box.
Long added that Barclays analysts anticipated a “little bit of a reboot in strategy over the next year for AI offerings,” noting Apple Intelligence's lack of success since its debut in June 2024.
Apple’s failure to impress users with its AI is coinciding with increased competition, particularly in China, where local brands are leveraging the company’s delayed AI rollout to gain market share, integrating AI into their newer models.
A January 13 report from Counterpoint Research shows that Chinese smartphone brands gained market share in 2024, while Apple's iPhone 16 sales were mixed due to the lack of Apple Intelligence at launch.
The company has also been unable to lift a ban on the iPhone 16 in Indonesia, although Bloomberg reported last week that the company may be close to a deal to resolve the issue. Looking ahead, Apple plans to continue its global rollout of Apple Intelligence and expects revenue to grow in the low to mid-single digits in Q1.
Apple’s share price closed Thursday around 0.4 percent below its opening price, dropping off in the final hour of trading. After an initial fall after hours, Apple was up nearly 3.5 percent at the time of this writing.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
