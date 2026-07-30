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Jul. 30, 2026 06:02AM PST
The shift toward self-generation and battery energy storage systems is driven by the changing physics inside modern data centers.
KanawatTH / Adobe Stock
Utility infrastructure delays across the US power grid are forcing artificial intelligence developers to bypass traditional electrical utilities.
Technology firms and infrastructure investors are directing capital into transportable battery systems and massive solar-storage power purchase agreements to address the severe power constraints faced by high-density data centers.
The financial market is actively rewarding equipment providers capable of delivering immediate megawatt capacity. Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) recently recorded a 12 percent single-day stock jump this month after securing a US$1.7 billion fuel cell deal with Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), backed by Industrial Development Funding and Oaktree.
Vertiv, a supplier of thermal management systems for AI racks, also recently expanded manufacturing capacity in Malaysia to serve Asian infrastructure demand.
The shift toward self-generation is driven by the changing physics inside modern data centers.
While standard enterprise server racks historically consumed between 5kW to 10kW, racks densely packed with advanced AI accelerators now draw between 40kW to over 100kW.
The higher density draw creates severe risks on traditional electrical grids. Rapid load ramping during high-intensity model training can trigger localized voltage sags on weak public transmission lines, causing hardware faults or heavy utility penalties.
To mitigate these risks and bypass utility interconnection queues that often stretch from 5 to 7 years, hyperscalers are deploying Behind-the-Meter (BTM) Microgrids and gigawatt-hour scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
These microgrids enable facilities to operate in "Island Mode," completely isolating data center campuses from regional grid blackouts while utilizing local solar, wind, and battery reserves.
With this, tech giants are locking down utility-scale battery output to cover long-term regional loads. Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google recently contracted 100 percent of the power generated from the first two phases of Cypress Creek’s Steel River Energy Center in Arkansas.
The project pairs 1.6 gigawatts of solar capacity with 1.9 gigawatt-hours of battery storage, with power flowing into the grid via Entergy Arkansas to offset Google's regional data center consumption.
According to industry projections, BESS serving data centers will expand from roughly US$4.96 billion in 2026 to about US$18.79 billion by 2036.
“While hyperscalers have historically looked to gas to power new load additions, renewable PPAs such as this demonstrate the relevance of clean power to the incoming wave of data centre capacity," said Benchmark senior BESS analyst Pete Tillotson.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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