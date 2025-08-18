Investor Insight With a clear focus on critical minerals and energy security, QEM Limited is advancing one of the world’s most unique dual-commodity projects. Backed by a highly experienced management team and growing government support, QEM is positioned to become a leading Australian supplier into the global energy transition and domestic fuel security markets.

Overview QEM Limited (ASX: QEM ) is an emerging Australian critical minerals and energy developer focused on unlocking the full value of its flagship Julia Creek vanadium and energy project, located in Queensland’s North West Minerals Province (NWMP). The project is one of the largest vanadium deposits in the world, underpinned by a globally significant JORC resource of 2.87 billion tonnes at 0.31 percent vanadium pentoxide (V₂O₅), and a co-located contingent oil resource of up to 654 million barrels.

QEM’s dual-commodity model sets it apart – offering investors rare exposure to both vanadium for long-duration grid energy storage and liquid fuels that address Australia’s critical energy security needs. This diversified approach allows QEM to capitalize on two high-growth global markets: vanadium for renewable grid storage (i.e., vanadium flow batteries) and domestic fuel production in a country currently importing ~93 percent of its liquid fuel needs. The Julia Creek project’s strategic proximity to essential road, rail and future power infrastructure, including the government-backed CopperString high-voltage line, further reduces capital intensity. With favorable market trends, supportive policy frameworks, and a capable leadership team, QEM is advancing toward final investment decision (FID) and long-term production.

Company Highlights Dual-revenue Commodity Model : QEM’s Julia Creek Project is uniquely positioned to produce both high-purity vanadium pentoxide and liquid transport fuels, offering two robust and diversified revenue streams.

: QEM’s Julia Creek Project is uniquely positioned to produce both high-purity vanadium pentoxide and liquid transport fuels, offering two robust and diversified revenue streams. Massive Resource Scale : One of the world’s largest vanadium deposits, co-located with 654 MMbbls of in-situ oil resource, with 6.3 MMbbls classified in the 1C category and 94 MMbbls in 2C.

: One of the world’s largest vanadium deposits, co-located with 654 MMbbls of in-situ oil resource, with 6.3 MMbbls classified in the 1C category and 94 MMbbls in 2C. Strong Economics : 2024 Scoping Study delivered a post-tax NPV of AU$1.1 billion and 16.3 percent IRR for a 30-year mine life based on just a portion of the tenement area.

: 2024 Scoping Study delivered a post-tax NPV of AU$1.1 billion and 16.3 percent IRR for a 30-year mine life based on just a portion of the tenement area. Strategic Location & Infrastructure : Located within Queensland’s North West Minerals Province, adjacent to key infrastructure and the planned CopperString high-voltage transmission line.

: Located within Queensland’s North West Minerals Province, adjacent to key infrastructure and the planned CopperString high-voltage transmission line. Energy Transition Exposure: Focused on supplying vanadium for long-duration energy storage applications such as vanadium flow batteries and addressing Australia’s transport fuel import dependency.

Key Project Julia Creek Vanadium and Energy Project QEM’s flagship Julia Creek vanadium and energy project is a globally significant, dual-commodity resource positioned to supply two critical markets: vanadium for grid-scale long-duration energy storage and liquid transport fuels for Australia’s energy security. Located within the North West Minerals Province (NWMP) of Queensland, the project spans over 250 sq km across four contiguous exploration permits. The resource is situated close to vital infrastructure, including highways, rail corridors and the proposed CopperString 2.0 high-voltage transmission line, which makes logistics, permitting and development significantly more streamlined.

The deposit hosts one of the largest vanadium resources globally, with a JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource estimate totaling 2.87 billion tonnes at an average grade of 0.31 percent V₂O₅, comprising 461 million tonnes in the indicated category and 2.41 billion tonnes in the inferred category. The vanadium mineralization is hosted within oil shale units at shallow depths amenable to open-pit mining. The mineralized zones exhibit favorable in situ bulk densities (~2.2 g/cm³) and lateral continuity, making them ideal for large-scale extraction. Importantly, co-located within the same ore body is a substantial contingent petroleum resource, compliant with SPE-PRMS 2018 standards. This oil-shale-based petroleum-in-place estimate totals 654 million barrels in the 3C category, with 94 million barrels in 2C, and a 1C resource of 6.3 million barrels, based on a 90 percent recovery assumption. The economic cut-off of 40 litres/tonne was applied, and the resource is unrisked. Oil yield across the resource averages 68 litres per tonne in the higher-grade zones (OSU/OSL). The project’s dual-commodity model – targeting simultaneous production of V₂O₅ and synthetic transport fuels – is a core differentiator compared to peers focused solely on oxidized vanadium zones. The 2024 scoping study outlines a base-case scenario with robust economics. The study assumes a 5.1 Mtpa ROM operation with a mine life of 30 years, producing an average of 10,571 tonnes of V₂O₅ and 313 million litres of transport fuel per annum. The post-tax NPV (8 percent) is AU$1.1 billion, with a 16.3 percent internal rate of return and a five-year payback period. Total CAPEX is expected to be around AU$1.1 billion. Operating costs are competitive, with V₂O₅ production estimated at US$5.80/lb and fuel production at AU$0.59 per litre, supported by co-generation, waste heat recovery and renewable energy inputs. Metallurgical test work has confirmed the ability to recover high-purity vanadium pentoxide through a leach-precipitation-calcination route, with further flow sheet optimization underway at the University of Queensland. QEM is investigating hydrogen-assisted oil upgrading and has entered into a framework agreement with Potentia Renewables to power operations and generate green hydrogen for use in the synthetic fuel upgrading process. This integration of renewable energy and hydrogen into the production flow sheet represents a significant innovation and ESG advantage, lowering Scope 1 and 2 emissions. QEM has made rapid progress across permitting, stakeholder engagement, flow sheet development and ESG transparency. It recently achieved Coordinated Project designation from the Queensland Government, completed its environmental impact statement terms of reference, and is preparing for a drilling campaign and pre-feasibility study (PFS) initiation in late 2025.

QEM’s strategic location within the NWMP ensures strong access to skilled labor, water sources and transport routes. The company also benefits from Queensland’s designation of the Julia Creek-Richmond corridor as a Critical Minerals Precinct, with access to government-backed funding programs such as the Critical Minerals Production Tax Incentive, which offers a 10 percent tax credit on downstream processing through 2040, and the $1.2 billion Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve. The planned PFS will incorporate outcomes from ongoing metallurgical testing, infill drilling and EIS data collection. The company’s development timeline targets FID by 2027 and first production by 2030, supported by parallel discussions with offtake partners and engineering groups.