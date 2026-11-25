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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 25, 2026 08:37AM PST
The company expects its first patent to be issued in 2027.
Fauzan / Adobe Stock
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (TSXV:VM,OTCPL:VYYRF) has completed a mobile pilot plant for extracting iodine from oilfield produced water and plans to start field trials in the first week of December, generating data it needs to finish a feasibility study tied to a US$1 million payment from Bayer.
The Calgary-based company, which is developing barium and iodine contrast agents for medical imaging, said on Tuesday (November 24) that the trial will begin at one location before moving from site to site to test brines from multiple wells with a range of iodine concentrations.
Voyageur is in talks with landowners, operators and midstream water companies in Oklahoma and the Permian Basin to host later deployments, and is inviting producers and saltwater disposal operators to submit water samples for screening.
The self-contained unit can process up to 15,000 liters of produced water per day and connects directly to an operator's water stream at a well site, disposal facility, or water hub. According to Voyageur, its patent-pending Mueller process uses four main steps, compared with seven for the conventional blow-out tower method, and produces no volatile organic compound or air emissions.
Laboratory work in Houston achieved iodine recovery above 90 percent and 99.8 percent purity from Anadarko Basin produced water, Voyageur reported in August. The company argues that iodine sales could offset the cost of pretreating produced water, a step that lithium recovery, desalination and other downstream processes also require.
"Completing the pilot plant moves the Mueller process from the laboratory to the wellsite," President and CEO Brent Willis said. "Produced water in the US holds various grades of iodine that is re-injected today."
Earlier in September, Voyageur said Bayer (OTCQX:BAYRY) had approved its feasibility work plan and paid a first milestone payment of US$1 million, bringing total funding received to US$1.35 million of the US$2.35 million committed. Bayer will release the remaining US$1 million when the study is complete.
At the time, Voyageur estimated the FEL-2 concept design phase would take about four to five months, followed by seven to nine months for FEL-3.
If the study succeeds, the two companies may consider a second phase to negotiate a long-term offtake agreement. The project envisions iodine production of 1,000 metric tons per year that aims feed a central facility producing pharmaceutical-grade iodine.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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