Marvel Biosciences

Marvel Biosciences

TSXV:MRVL
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marvel biosciences Overview

Marvel Biosciences (TSXV:MRVL, OTCQB:MBCOF) is a Calgary-based, preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodevelopmental and neurological disorders, advancing a patented, next-generation therapeutic candidate targeting the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Its lead asset, MB-204, is a modified version of an FDA-approved drug (istradefylline) designed to improve brain exposure and address shared underlying neurological mechanisms, with Phase 1 clinical testing anticipated in Q4 and encouraging preclinical data across various ASD indications. The company also has a Non-Hallucinogenic Neuroplasticity Program, a series of oral, water-soluble tryptamine-based compounds that showed fast antidepressant-like activity in pilot studies, without overt hallucinogenic effects.

Management holds strong backgrounds in capital markets and drug development. CEO Rod Matheson has led multiple financings exceeding $1 billion, and President and CSO Dr. Mark Williams has repurposed three drugs from preclinical work to positive Phase II data.

Phase 1 study of MB-204 is scheduled in Q4 2026, funded through a private placement of up to C$3 million, of which C$1.6 million has been closed to date, and investment and valuation support from strategic investor 5 Horizons Ventures.

Latest Press Releases

Marvel Biosciences Advances MB-204 Toward First-in Human Testing, Selects CMAX as Phase I Clinical Trial Site

Marvel Biosciences Reports MB-204 as Highly Effective at Treating Autism Behaviours in Shank3 Mouse Model

Marvel Biosciences Signs Letter of Intent with Novatech for Phase 1 Trial of MB-204 and Provides Corporate Update

Detailed Quote

MB-204

Marvel Biosciences' MB-204 overview

MB-204 is designed to retain the A2A target engagement of istradefylline, while improving oral bioavailability and central nervous system (CNS) exposure.

Istradefylline is considered an add-on therapy for Parkinson’s disease motor fluctuations and is being explored for the treatment of autism, Rett syndrome and Fragile X. The rationale is that MB-204 targets baseline neuronal excitability, which is a shared biological driver across the three disorders.

Marvel Biosciences said MB-204 has 60% higher peak plasma concentrations than istradefylline at the same dose, with therapeutic effects persisting at least three weeks after treatment.

Preclinical data suggests that MB-204 rapidly restores social interaction and reverses repetitive and stereotyped behaviors. Studies conducted by the iBraiN Institute in Tours, France, showed that the compound rescued social behaviours dose-dependently after a single oral dose in autism models, and repetitive behaviours normalized within one hour.

In a Rett syndrome model, MB-204 reversed core behaviours, with effects sustained 10 days after dosing. The company said results from model-specific studies suggest MB-204 may outperform trofinetide, the only approved Rett therapy.

CMAX has been selected as the Phase 1 clinical trial site, and Novotech has signed a letter of intent to act as CRO. The study in healthy volunteers is designed to generate human safety, pharmacokinetic and biomarker data to support Phase 2 design and partnering discussions.

J. Roderick Matheson – Chief Executive Officer and Director

Rod Matheson is a capital markets veteran with over 35 years of experience. He has multiple financings exceeding $1 billion across biotech, technology, mining and oil and gas. Mattheson previously worked at companies such as Wood Gundy, Canaccord Capital and Bolder Investment Partners. He is currently the Executive Chairman of the private merchant bank Renaissance Mercantile Corp.

Dr. Mark Williams – President, Chief Science Officer and Director

Dr. Williams has over 15 years of experience in drug development, including three repurposed drugs taken from preclinical studies to positive Phase II data. He is an author of 12+ patents and has helped secure partnerships with pharma companies, drug foundations, Health Canada and the US FDA.

Harry Nijjar – Chief Financial Officer

Harry Nijjar is a certified public accountant and certified management accountant with experience in complex reporting, valuations, business combinations, and multi-currency operations. He is the Managing Director of Malaspina Consultants, where he has worked with public companies since 2011.

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*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Marvel Biosciences ( TSXV:MRVL ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Marvel Biosciences in order to help investors learn more about the company. Marvel Biosciences is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

This profile contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding planned activities, timelines, business objectives, and market conditions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which reflects the views of the profiled company as of the date of this profile and is not updated by INN.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Marvel Biosciences and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.