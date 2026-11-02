MB-204

MB-204 is designed to retain the A2A target engagement of istradefylline, while improving oral bioavailability and central nervous system (CNS) exposure.

Istradefylline is considered an add-on therapy for Parkinson’s disease motor fluctuations and is being explored for the treatment of autism, Rett syndrome and Fragile X. The rationale is that MB-204 targets baseline neuronal excitability, which is a shared biological driver across the three disorders.

Marvel Biosciences said MB-204 has 60% higher peak plasma concentrations than istradefylline at the same dose, with therapeutic effects persisting at least three weeks after treatment.

Preclinical data suggests that MB-204 rapidly restores social interaction and reverses repetitive and stereotyped behaviors. Studies conducted by the iBraiN Institute in Tours, France, showed that the compound rescued social behaviours dose-dependently after a single oral dose in autism models, and repetitive behaviours normalized within one hour.

In a Rett syndrome model, MB-204 reversed core behaviours, with effects sustained 10 days after dosing. The company said results from model-specific studies suggest MB-204 may outperform trofinetide, the only approved Rett therapy.