Marvel Biosciences
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marvel biosciences Overview
Marvel Biosciences (TSXV:MRVL, OTCQB:MBCOF) is a Calgary-based, preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodevelopmental and neurological disorders, advancing a patented, next-generation therapeutic candidate targeting the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Its lead asset, MB-204, is a modified version of an FDA-approved drug (istradefylline) designed to improve brain exposure and address shared underlying neurological mechanisms, with Phase 1 clinical testing anticipated in Q4 and encouraging preclinical data across various ASD indications. The company also has a Non-Hallucinogenic Neuroplasticity Program, a series of oral, water-soluble tryptamine-based compounds that showed fast antidepressant-like activity in pilot studies, without overt hallucinogenic effects.
Management holds strong backgrounds in capital markets and drug development. CEO Rod Matheson has led multiple financings exceeding $1 billion, and President and CSO Dr. Mark Williams has repurposed three drugs from preclinical work to positive Phase II data.
Phase 1 study of MB-204 is scheduled in Q4 2026, funded through a private placement of up to C$3 million, of which C$1.6 million has been closed to date, and investment and valuation support from strategic investor 5 Horizons Ventures.
Detailed Quote
MB-204
MB-204 is designed to retain the A2A target engagement of istradefylline, while improving oral bioavailability and central nervous system (CNS) exposure.
Istradefylline is considered an add-on therapy for Parkinson’s disease motor fluctuations and is being explored for the treatment of autism, Rett syndrome and Fragile X. The rationale is that MB-204 targets baseline neuronal excitability, which is a shared biological driver across the three disorders.
Marvel Biosciences said MB-204 has 60% higher peak plasma concentrations than istradefylline at the same dose, with therapeutic effects persisting at least three weeks after treatment.
Preclinical data suggests that MB-204 rapidly restores social interaction and reverses repetitive and stereotyped behaviors. Studies conducted by the iBraiN Institute in Tours, France, showed that the compound rescued social behaviours dose-dependently after a single oral dose in autism models, and repetitive behaviours normalized within one hour.
In a Rett syndrome model, MB-204 reversed core behaviours, with effects sustained 10 days after dosing. The company said results from model-specific studies suggest MB-204 may outperform trofinetide, the only approved Rett therapy.
CMAX has been selected as the Phase 1 clinical trial site, and Novotech has signed a letter of intent to act as CRO. The study in healthy volunteers is designed to generate human safety, pharmacokinetic and biomarker data to support Phase 2 design and partnering discussions.
J. Roderick Matheson – Chief Executive Officer and Director
Rod Matheson is a capital markets veteran with over 35 years of experience. He has multiple financings exceeding $1 billion across biotech, technology, mining and oil and gas. Mattheson previously worked at companies such as Wood Gundy, Canaccord Capital and Bolder Investment Partners. He is currently the Executive Chairman of the private merchant bank Renaissance Mercantile Corp.
Dr. Mark Williams – President, Chief Science Officer and Director
Dr. Williams has over 15 years of experience in drug development, including three repurposed drugs taken from preclinical studies to positive Phase II data. He is an author of 12+ patents and has helped secure partnerships with pharma companies, drug foundations, Health Canada and the US FDA.
Harry Nijjar – Chief Financial Officer
Harry Nijjar is a certified public accountant and certified management accountant with experience in complex reporting, valuations, business combinations, and multi-currency operations. He is the Managing Director of Malaspina Consultants, where he has worked with public companies since 2011.