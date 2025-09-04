Cannabis Outlook: World Edition

Can we expect further growth in the global cannabis market? Find out Today!

The Investing News Network spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact this sector in 2025.

✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks





Table of Contents:

Cannabis Market Forecast: Top Trends for Cannabis in 2025

Cannabis Market Update: H1 2025 in Review

10 Biggest Cannabis Stocks in the US and Canada in 2025

ASX Cannabis Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2025

A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying

“A significant shift in cannabis investing over the last several years and even more pronounced this year and expectedly moving forward has been the demand for historical performance. Dreamy pitches and ambitious projections no longer cut it. Investors are looking at track records and proven expertise, especially in saturated or price-pressured markets”

— the Panther Group

Who We Are

The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.

At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.

So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.