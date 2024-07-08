Glencore's Teck Coal Acquisition Gets Conditional Green Light from Canadian Gov’t

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

Winsome Receives MCS Grant from Government of Québec

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Tartana Minerals

TAT:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Coal Investing

Glencore's Teck Coal Acquisition Gets Conditional Green Light from Canadian Gov’t

The Canadian government has approved Glencore's US$6.93 billion acquisition of Teck Resources' steelmaking coal unit, with conditions to ensure job preservation and local leadership.

Canadian flag waving in front of blue sky.
Hermes Rivera / Unsplash

The Canadian government has greenlit Swiss mining giant Glencore's (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) US$6.93 billion acquisition of Teck Resources' (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) steelmaking coal unit, but with stringent conditions to ensure job preservation and national benefits.

Glencore will take over Teck's Elk Valley Resources, but must adhere to several conditions, outlined by Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

"Today I approved under strict conditions a much narrower transaction whereby Glencore will acquire Teck Resources' metallurgical coal business," Champagne stated.

The company has agreed to Elk Valley Resources’ Canadian headquarters for at least a decade, ensure a majority of directors are Canadian and preserve significant employment levels at Elk Valley Resources for a minimum of five years.

Under this deal, Glencore will control 77 percent of the business, while Japan’s Nippon Steel (TSE:5401) will acquire 20 percent of Elk Valley and South Korea’s POSCO (NYSE:POSCO,KRX:005490) will acquire a 3 percent share. Both are exchanging their stakes in other Teck operations, and Nippon Steel is adding a US$1.7 billion payment to Teck.

The deal, which is expected to close by July 11, marks a significant shift in Teck's strategic focus wholly towards critical metals essential for the energy transition, such as copper.

In its own statement, Teck Resources said that it intends to strengthen its position by repurchasing up to US$2 billion, or C$2.75 billion, of its Class B subordinate voting shares and reduce its debt by up to $2 billion. The debt reduction initiative includes a cash tender offer to repurchase US$1.25 billion in public notes.

The company also intends to distribute approximately US$182 million to shareholders through a special dividend in September.

Following the announcement, Teck’s shares saw significant gains, rising over 5 percent intraday.

The proceeds will also support Teck's expansion at its Highland Valley copper mine in Canada, as well as projects in Mexico, Peru, and the major extension of its Quebrada Blanca mine in Chile, expected to double the company's copper production.

The estimated capital cost for these projects ranges between US$3.3 billion and US$3.6 billion, with a projected 30 percent increase in copper production by 2028. The proceeds will also be used for funding near-term growth in its copper projects.

“This transaction will be a catalyst to re-focus Teck as a Canadian-based critical minerals champion with an extensive portfolio of copper growth projects, unlocking the full value potential of the company," Teck President and CEO Jonathon Price said in the statement.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
TECK.B:CC
coal stockscoal investingcopper investingcopper stocks
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.