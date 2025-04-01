loader

Exicure Inc

NASDAQ:XCUR

Exicure Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets for neurological disorders and hair loss.

Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
Exicure Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets for neurological disorders and hair loss. It operates in a single segment, which is the discovery, research, and development of treatments based on its SNA (Spherical Nucleic Acid) technology.

Interactive Chart

×