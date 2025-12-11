The investment seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI ACWI Select Agriculture Producers Investable Market Index (IMI). The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of the underlying index. The index measures the combined performance of equity securities of companies in both developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of agriculture. The fund is non-diversified.