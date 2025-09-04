NYSE:USB

U.S. Bancorp with nearly 70000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of December 31 2020 is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams branches and ATM network with digital tools that allow customers to bank when where and how they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail business wealth management payment commercial corporate and investment customers across the country and around the world as a trusted and responsible financial partner. This commitment continues to earn a spot on the Ethisphere Institutes Worlds Most Ethical Companies list and puts U.S. Bank in the top 5% of global companies assessed on the CDP A List for climate change action. Visit usbank.com for more.