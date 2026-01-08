UFP Technologies is a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices. UFP is a vital link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsourcing partner to many of the world's top medical device manufacturers. The Company's single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.