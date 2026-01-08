UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies is a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices.

UFP Technologies is a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices. UFP is a vital link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsourcing partner to many of the world's top medical device manufacturers. The Company's single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES