Minsud Resources

TSXV:MSR

MINSUD is a junior mining Exploration Company established in 2003 and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture TSX.V:MSR since 2011. It is mostly controlled by its Argentine directors and shareholders. It is focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo-Au-Ag Project in the Province of San Juan Argentina. The Company also holds a 100% owned portfolio of selected early stage prospects including 6000 hectares in Santa Cruz Province Argentina among which the La Rosita is now at a drill ready stage.