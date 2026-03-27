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Mirasol is a strategically positioned exploration company with over 20 years of operating, permitting and community relations experience in the mineral rich regions of Chile and Argentina. Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at the flagship Sobek Copper-Gold Project located in the Vicuña Copper-Gold-Silver District of northeast Chile while continuing to advance a strong pipeline of highly prospective early and mid-stage projects.
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