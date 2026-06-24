Wide Gold Intersections Confirmed at Music Well

Wide Gold Intersections Confirmed at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Wide Gold Intersections Confirmed at Music Well

Download the PDF here.

augustus mineralsaug:auasx:augbase metals investing
AUG:AU
Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Augustus Minerals

Augustus Minerals

Vast Land Package for Critical and Precious Metals Exploration in Australia Keep Reading...
Music Well Follow-Up Drilling Ignites Next Exploration Phase

Music Well Follow-Up Drilling Ignites Next Exploration Phase

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Follow-Up Drilling Ignites Next Exploration PhaseDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
$2.5m Raised to Fast Track Stage 2 Drilling at Music Well

$2.5m Raised to Fast Track Stage 2 Drilling at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced $2.5m Raised to Fast Track Stage 2 Drilling at Music WellDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Wide Gold Intersections at Music Well

Wide Gold Intersections at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Wide Gold Intersections at Music WellDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Transition Metals Options Maude Lake Property; CEO Scott McLean Receives PGO Award of Merit

Transition Metals Options Maude Lake Property; CEO Scott McLean Receives PGO Award of Merit

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM,OTC:TNTMF) ("Transition" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") for its Maude Lake Ni-Cu-PGE project (the "Project") with Springbok Ventures Inc. ("Springbok"). The property is located in the in Pays... Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Continues to Expand High Grade Corridor at Silver Hill with Successful Step Out Drilling

Metalsource Mining Continues to Expand High Grade Corridor at Silver Hill with Successful Step Out Drilling

Hole SH26-18 returns 11.8 metres grading 245 g/t AgEq, including 1,580 g/t AgEq over 0.64 m, while extending mineralization 28 metres south of SH26-08 and beyond historical workings, supporting the continuity of a growing polymetallic system and improving targeting confidence toward higher grade... Keep Reading...
Fathom Announces New Zones of Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization at the Gochager Lake Project

Fathom Announces New Zones of Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization at the Gochager Lake Project

Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI,OTC:FNICF) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) ("Fathom", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Phase-2 drill program at Gochager Lake continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of BHEM (borehole electromagnetic surveying) targeting. Follow-up drilling of off-hole... Keep Reading...
Red Metal Reports $397,500 in Warrant Exercises and Engages Marketing Consulting Firm

Red Metal Reports $397,500 in Warrant Exercises and Engages Marketing Consulting Firm

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received gross proceeds of $397,500 from the exercise of 4,354,167 common share purchase warrants. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for its... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Nickel-Copper Claims, Outlines 2026 Work Program at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Nickel-Copper Claims, Outlines 2026 Work Program at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired four additional claims in the Turtle Pond Area, Northwestern Ontario, approximately 40 km south of Dryden, Ontario. The property size now... Keep Reading...
ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Closes Private Placement

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Closes Private Placement

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH0) ("ILC" or the "Company") announces that the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement financing of common shares (the "Offering") announced on April 8, 2026. On closing, the Company issued 19,125,000 common... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Agreement to secure product sales & feedstock

FEED Milestone for LCO2 Tank and DNV Approval Process

Second Gold Pour from White Dam Project

RemSense Continues Expansion with Tier 1 Oil & Gas Major

Related News

battery metals investing

Agreement to secure product sales & feedstock

cleantech investing

FEED Milestone for LCO2 Tank and DNV Approval Process

precious metals investing

Second Gold Pour from White Dam Project

precious metals investing

Maritana Commences Resources Conversion Drilling

industrial metals investing

Jim Wiederhold: Industrial Metals Beating Gold in 2026 — What's Next?

uranium investing

US Backs Westinghouse with US$17.5 Billion for New Nuclear Reactors

copper investing

Anglo American, Codelco Finalize Deal to Merge Adjacent Copper Mines