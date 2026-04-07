Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in central Sweden, in which it has entered into a transaction to become the 100% owner from Agnico Eagle. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 320,781 oz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au. Goldsky Resources owns a district-scale license position surrounding Barsele totalling approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan). Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.