Akwaaba Mining

TSXV:AML
Argus Announces No Significant Uranium Mineralization

Argus Metals Announces Drilling At Kaituma Uranium Project

Argus Updates Hyland Resource Estimate to 2,248,948 oz Silver

Akwaaba Mining Ltd, formerly Castle Peak Mining Ltd is a Canadian based exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold properties. It operates through the segment of acquisition, exploration and evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets in Ghana. The company holds an interest in the Akorade Project Gold Properties, located in southwest Ghana, in the southern portion of the Ashanti gold belt.

